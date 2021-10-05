THE WIZARD OF OZ Panto Will Embark on UK Tour

The Word's Biggest Panto is back for 2021 with a spectacular arena tour.

Starring The One Show and Our Farm in the Dales Matt Baker as Wizard and ITV The Chase's Jenny 'The Vixen' Ryan as the good witch Glinda, this brand-new production of The Wizard of Oz will be visiting arenas across the UK throughout December and into January.

Tickets are on sale now from www.wizardofozuk.com

This production of The Wizard of Oz earns itself the official title of The World's Biggest Panto as it will be performed on the world's biggest pantomime stage - the equivalent of four London Palladiums - plus two mobile stages that will travel around the arena as the Yellow Brick Road unfolds before a 6,000 capacity audience.

The Wizard of Oz Tour 2021:

December

Sat 4 - Cardiff Motorpoint Arena

Fri 10 - Sheffield Utilita Arena

Sun 12 - Liverpool M&S Bank Arena

Thurs 17 - Aberdeen P&J Arena

Mon 20 - Leeds First Direct Arena

Tues 21 - Birmingham Utilita Arena

Weds 22 - Birmingham Utilita Arena

Thurs 23 - Birmingham Utilita Arena

Fri 24 - Birmingham Utilita Arena

Mon 27 Glasgow SECC

Tues 28 - Glasgow SECC

Thurs 30 - Wembley SSE Arena

January

Sun 2 - Nottingham Motorpoint

Presented by World's Biggest Productions and following previous productions of Elf, Cinderella and Peter Pan, The Wizard of Oz is the brand-new spectacular Christmas show set to lift the arena panto right over the rainbow.

Starring as the Wizard, Matt Baker said: "This Christmas I'm swapping the green fields of Our Farm in the Dales for the Emerald City!

"I'll be an acrobatic, laser wielding wizard and I might even bring the Children in Need Rickshaw along for the ride. It's a show packed with spectacular entertainment and fun with a brilliant script and cast to boot. I can't wait for my festive tour on the yellow brick road!"

Matt is joined by TV quiz brain Jenny Ryan, in the role of Glinda. Jenny, who is also known for her fabulous voice after wowing audiences on ITVs The X Factor: Celebrity, added: "The spectacular size of the show is breathtaking. There are giant video screens with animated computer graphic backgrounds and an ice-covered Emerald city skating scene that is magical.

"With a 10-metre tall roof there is plenty of flying with cirque stars as the crows, and the witch actually flies on a broomstick around the arena. What's also fun is that I am known as one of telly's top TV quizzers, yet I have to contend with a man with no brains at all."

And the man with no brains, aka Scarecrow, is played by new comedy star Jordan Conway. Astonishingly, given the pandemic, Jordan has worked non-stop every week since May, headlining his own show at Butlins, Blackpool's Viva cabaret bar and numerous theatre tours. Jordan is the only cast member to have appeared in all four World's Biggest Panto arena shows.

Jordan said: "I can't wait to get started, nothing beats the sound of thousands of family members all laughing together."

The Wizard of Oz will also feature Kelly Balaki as Dorothy, Joe Speare as Lion and TV actor Charlie Quirke in the role of Tinman.

Charlie, who will bring an eccentric mechanical twist to the role, is best known for his role as Travis in the hugely popular TV sitcom Birds of a Feather.

He said: "I'm excited to be performing again in another spectacular World's Biggest Panto production and touring to these great venues creating this wonderful character."

World's Biggest Panto is the brand name created by Jon Conway, CEO of World's Biggest Productions Ltd, to describe the amazing concept shows they produce specially for UK arenas each Christmas season.

Jon was co-founder of QDOS Entertainment and has created more 500 pantomime theatre shows.

Speaking about his latest production with The Wizard of Oz, Jon said: "We are trying to create an event where a live stage show can encompass traditional values but also rival a big screen IMAX cinematic format.

"Since our first production of Cinderella at Birmingham in 2015 we are now producing in eight of the UK's arenas with ever more spectacular effects and comedy each year."

