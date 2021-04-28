THE TRAGEDY OF DORIAN GRAY Streams Live and Online as Part of Brighton Fringe Next Month

Blue Devil Productions has announced their return to the stage in May 2021 as part of Brighton Fringe with a brand-new play, The Tragedy of Dorian Gray - a tense and compelling, yet darkly humorous reimagining of Oscar Wilde's classic tale which moves the action to the 1960s. This will be Blue Devil's first full length play and their most ambitious project to date, all produced and prepared for the stage and screen during the restrictions of the Covid crisis. Live shows will take place at The Rialto Theatre, and a special, filmed version will be available online in collaboration with The Living Record.

It's 1965, the world has changed, and London is swinging...

In a studio in Chelsea, a young man is about to have his portrait painted. From there, Dorian's story of fame, vanity, lust and corruption will take audiences on a twisted odyssey through heartbreak, betrayal and a touch of bloody murder.

Writer and director Ross Dinwiddy said, "This has been a massive undertaking for all involved. But fortunately, everyone has stayed motivated and committed to the project throughout the most difficult and challenging of years. I couldn't be prouder of our team. Who would have thought in 2019, when we began work on The Tragedy of Dorian Gray, that this play based on a 19th century gothic novel would only be made possible with the use of Zoom rehearsals and lateral flow tests?"

Blue Devil's last three plays, The Geminus, Franz Kafka - Apparatus and Ruffian on the Stair were all nominated for awards at Brighton Fringe.

Website: www.bluedeviltheatre.co.uk