THE TIGER LILLIES: SOHO SONGS Comes to Soho Theatre Walthamstow

The world's foremost neo-Brechtian-post-punk-falsetto-squeezebox-gypsy-cabaret-three-piece band, The Tiger Lillies, will perform at Soho Theatre Walthamstow for one night only on 6th June, delivering an evocative, provocative and unforgettable show inspired by frontman Martyn Jacques's memories of life in Soho during the 1980s.

Drawing from an era of gangsters and working girls, midnight boozers, drugs, and a cast of friends both past and present, this exclusive show conjures a world of noir romance and gutter glamour. Jacques - the magnetic, mercurial voice and vision behind the band – returns to his roots with a new suite of original songs penned especially for this night, which also form the backbone of the band's next album called ‘Serenade from the Sewer', due for release in October 2025.

Formed in 1989, The Tiger Lillies have carved a genre-defying path through the musical landscape. Their sound is a dark and delicious cocktail of pre-war Berlin cabaret, anarchic opera, and gypsy punk, echoing the voices of Bertolt Brecht and Jacques Brel, spiked with the punk bite of London's underbelly.

With shows like Shockheaded Peter, The Ancient Mariner and The Tiger Lillies Christmas Carol, they have earned critical acclaim the world over, with accolades including an Olivier Award for Best Entertainment and a Grammy nomination for their fearless innovation and deeply emotive, often disturbing performances.

This one-night-only performance promises all the black humour, melancholy beauty, and twisted elegance the Lillies are famed for – a heady dive into the seedier side of London, brimming with songs that lament and celebrate life's darkest corners.

The Tiger Lillies have recently composed music for film ‘Modi, Three Days on the Wing of Madness', directed by Johnnny Depp, underscoring their continued status as boundary-pushers in music, theatre, and film.

