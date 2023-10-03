THE THREE LITTLE PIGGIES Will Embark on UK Tour

The tour kicks off Saturday 21st October 2023 at The Point, Leigh Road, Eastleigh.

Oct. 03, 2023

A joyful, family-friendly retelling of The Three Little Pigs is set to tour the UK from Autumn.  Developed in collaboration with young minds, The Three Little Pigs has been co-written by 9 children and presents a unique physical production that features raucous puppets and original music, that will captivate the whole family.  Leaders in family theatre, Stuff and Nonsense present an unmissable show that holds children’s curiosity and family connection at the heart of the story. 

After tricking the unsuspecting wolf onto a bus, the three little pigs are on the run and in search of help from audiences across the country.   With the need to build a strong shelter, these problem-solving pigs call upon the audience to help them outrun and outsmart their unwitting pursuer.  This classic tale has been reimagined with the children’s ideas and playfulness at the heart of the story.  The young co-writers have worked alongside the team in creating and rehearsing the show as true collaborators.  This included attending rehearsals as well as a day at The National Theatre studios in August, as part of National Theatre's Generate programme.  Whilst the Company regularly delivers workshops for schools and works with children as part of their creation process, The Three Little Pigs is an extension of this way of working that has involved children’s input from beginning to end.

Working with schools in Plymouth, Bridport and Poole, three children from each school were selected to work closely with the Stuff and Nonsense team on this show.  Led by Artistic Director Niki McCretton, the company supports children's learning and development through creative activities. Teachers are given a greater understanding about the benefits of learning through the creative arts and given confidence to widen their curriculum planning.  Heralding imagination at the forefront of their work, their shows are co-created with children and artists to enable an insightful creative journey, where children and adults can learn together and inspire each other.  

Director and Artistic Director Niki McCretton comments, It is a show about family - three plucky siblings and a Lone Wolf!  We have been creating it with a group of wonderfully insightful and inspiring children who have contributed brilliant ideas, so it’s a show that has real heart as well as some exciting adventures.

Co-writer Anna Murphy also comments, I am delighted to be in the theatrical playground that is Stuff and Nonsense’s storytelling.  The Three Little Pigs, like their other shows, is a suitcase full of delight, inventiveness, joy, and wonder.

Tour Dates

Saturday 21st October 2023 The Point, Leigh Road, Eastleigh, SO50 9DE

https://www.thepointeastleigh.co.uk/events/the-three-little-pigs-oct-2023/
 

Tuesday 24th October 2023 The New Wolsey Theatre, Civic Drive, Ipswich, IP1 2AS

https://www.wolseytheatre.co.uk/shows/the-three-little-pigs/#prices 

Thursday 26th – 27th October 2023 The Met, Market Street, Bury, BL9 0BW

www.themet.org.uk/event/three-little-pigs-2023/ 

Thursday 2nd – 4th November 2023 ARC, Stockton Arts Centre, Dovecot Street, Stockton on Tees, TS18 1LL

https://arconline.co.uk/whats-on/the-three-little-pigs/ 

BSL performance – Saturday 4th November, 2:30pm

Saturday 11th – 12th November 2023 Z-arts, 335 Stretford Road, Hulme, Manchester, M15 5ZA

https://www.z-arts.org/events/the-three-little-pigs/ 

BSL performance – Sunday 12th November, 11am 

Tuesday 5th – 24th December 2023 Lighthouse, 21 Kingland Road, Poole, BH15 1UG

https://www.lighthousepoole.co.uk/event/the-three-little-pigs/ 

Tuesday 13th – 15th February 2024 Waterside, 1 Waterside Plaza, Sale, Trafford, M33 7ZF

https://watersidearts.org/whats-on/3413-the-three-little-pigs/ 

Saturday 17th – 20th February 2024 Theatre by the Lake, Lakeside, Keswick, CA12 5DJ

https://www.theatrebythelake.com/ 

BSL performance – Saturday 17th February, 2pm

Thursday 22nd – 23rd February 2024 Theatre Royal, Westgate Street, Bury Saint Edmunds, IP33 1QR

https://theatreroyal.org/ 

Tuesday 26th March - 14th April 2024 Theatre Royal Plymouth, Royal Parade, Plymouth, PL1 2TR

https://theatreroyal.com/whats-on/ 



