THE SOUND OF ABSENCE Comes to Omnibus in February

Inspired by writer and performer Yanina Hope’s relationship with her father, The Sound of Absence blends theatre and original live piano music to examine the complexities of father-daughter bonds and the ways parents’ decisions shape our lives. When Lenore receives a phone call that her father is in Intensive Care hundreds of miles away, she rushes to the hospital only to arrive too late. In the immediate aftermath her world shatters leaving her full of rage and sadness, haunted by the relationship they didn’t have. But his death becomes an unexpected catalyst for change, pushing her to examine their complicated history, the unspoken reasons behind the choices he made, and the parts of herself she has long avoided. As she starts to retrace the past, she discovers new perspectives on the man he was and the woman she is becoming. Guided by the music, her journey unfolds as one of courage, reclamation and quiet transformation, opening the way toward understanding, renewal and the possibility of a more honest relationship with herself.

Yanina said, “This play was born from a deep sense of helplessness a year after my father passed away. Maybe it was his death that unlocked something within me. I like to believe that in his passing, he reopened the door to my creative writing to comfort me. I thought a lot about what I wanted to say and the more I worked on the show, the more I wanted to explore father figures and what has made our parents who they are. I think it’s something everyone can relate to, audiences have told us this after watching the show. I hope it will inspire others to look at the relationships with their parents from a different perspective.”

Yanina Hope is an international, interdisciplinary actress, playwright, and director. Born in Russia and raised between Moscow and Paris, she initially trained in journalism and creative writing. After beginning her career in TV journalism, she moved to New York to pursue acting full-time. Her work spans theatre, television and film across the U.S., Europe, and the U.K. including a supporting role in the Academy Award nominated Loveless by Andrey Zvyagintsev (Best Foreign Language Film 2018) and a lead role in Coming to You by Kirill Mikhanovsky. She has written multiple theatre plays, short films and one feature. Her short films Hot Dog and Another Face both earned multiple wins and nominations at international festivals.

Vladyslav Kuznetsov is a Ukrainian composer and pianist. He studied composition at the National Music Academy of Ukraine, earning both a master’s degree and PhD, and is currently pursuing postgraduate piano studies at Guildhall School of Music & Drama in London. A member of the National Union of Composers of Ukraine, he has composed extensively — including three piano concertos — and collaborated with leading ensembles such as the National Symphony Orchestra of Ukraine, Kyiv Symphony Orchestra, and Kyiv Kamerata. He has performed at major venues and festivals across Europe and China, including The National Philharmonic of Ukraine, Xi’An Conservatory, Vache Baroque Festival (London), and Kyiv Music Fest.

Born in Moscow, Ivanka Polchenko graduated from the Russian State University of Humanities with a degree in Theatre Studies and obtained a Master’s degree in Directing and Dramaturgy from the University of Paris 10 in France. She trained with Yoshi Oida, Jean-Damien Barbin (CNSAD — the Academy of Dramatic Art in Paris), Jorge Parente, Gennady Bogdanov and Simon McBurney (Théâtre de Complicité) and was an assistant to the British actor and director Bruce Myers. She has directed Pushkin’s The Showstorm, Short Stories by Chekhov, Ö Gilgamesh, Miche and Drate by Gérald Chevrolet. Her last production was the critically acclaimed Vanya is Alive which premiered at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe in 2023 and played at Omnibus in February 2025.