THE SORCERER’S APPRENTICE Comes to Buxton Opera House

Cahoots NI and Buxton Opera House, in association with New 42 and the New Victory Theater, will present The Sorcerer’s Apprentice, a visually spectacular family theatre experience blending live magic, original music, and imaginative storytelling. This new production will run at Buxton Opera House from Tue 2 – Sat 6 Jun (Gala Night: Thu 4 Jun), followed by a New York engagement. Casting to be announced. Tickets on sale now.

After a successful development run in Belfast in 2024, where audiences praised the production’s magical effects and engaging performances, the show returns in 2026 as a fully realised production. Set in a world of enchanted forests, snowy skies, and dancing northern lights, the show follows Gunda, an ordinary schoolgirl who discovers an extraordinary power hidden within and must face fierce competition for the chance to become The Sorcerer’s Apprentice.

Cahoots NI Artistic Director, and The Sorcerer’s Apprentice director, Paul Mc Eneaney said: The company is “incredibly excited to be welcoming families into The Sorcerer’s Apprentice as it embarks on its next chapter,” adding that at the heart of the work is “the shared magic of storytelling, celebrating imagination, bravery, and the joy of discovering the extraordinary within ourselves.”

Mc Eneaney also highlighted the importance of the ongoing partnership with Buxton Opera House, noting that following last year’s collaboration on The Vanishing Elephant, the creative team is “delighted to be returning and continuing to build on this partnership,” which has helped shape The Sorcerer’s Apprentice into “an even more visually striking and immersive theatrical experience, bringing magic, music, and illusion to the stage in new and exciting ways.”

He added that audiences remain central to the production, explaining that as families step into Gunda’s world, they are invited to feel “part of the adventure from the very first moment,” and that the company “can’t wait to see how audiences experience this journey across the 2026 tour.”