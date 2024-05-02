THE SNOW QUEEN Comes To Reading Rep Theatre in November

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Reading Rep's 2024 winter production will be a new production of The Snow Queen by Anna Wheatley, which will run at the Berkshire venue from Friday 29 November to Tuesday 31 December. This follows the sell-out success of Reading Rep's last three Christmas seasons: A Christmas Carol, Potted Panto and It's A Wonderful Life.

The production will go on sale to Reading Rep Theatre Friends at 12 noon on Friday 26 April and General Sale Friday 3 May at 12 noon.

This Christmas, immerse yourself in a festive world inspired by Hans Christian Andersen's timeless folktale. With original music, vibrant characters and a flurry of Reading Rep magic, prepare to be captivated, whatever your age. You may even learn some crow along the way!

During the picturesque mid-winters of Odense, Denmark, the frosty air nips at your nose and houses huddle so close together their rooftops kiss. Here Kai and Gerda's garden blooms amidst tales spun by Kai's sprightly grandma. But in the distant snowy wastelands, The Snow Queen reigns supreme.

When Kai suddenly and mysteriously disappears, Gerda must brave icy landscapes to find her best friend. Join her in this exhilarating adventure as she wrestles with bandits, befriends reindeers and comes face to face with her greatest fears. Destiny and friendship are put to the ultimate test in this enchanting tale of courage and determination.

Paul Stacey, Founding Artistic Director of Reading Rep Theatre said, “We are very excited to be announcing our 2024 Christmas production, The Snow Queen. A timeless classic that promises to enchant audiences of all ages and continues the cherished tradition of starting your Christmas at Reading Rep. We believe in the power of theatre to bring people together, and what better time to do so than during the festive season. The Snow Queen is a beloved intergenerational story that captures the imagination and reminds us of the importance of love, friendship, and the magic of the holidays.”

Nick Thompson, Reading Rep Theatre's Executive Director said: “Our Christmas shows over the last three years have fast become a festive, family tradition. It might be hard to think about tinsel, Christmas trees and mince pies when we're still waiting for a glimmer of summer. But grab your tickets while you can, we expect another sold out season. And we have loads of early booker offers!'

Reading Rep Theatre is committed to ensuring everyone in the South-East can access their productions. This year they are delighted to introduce a Split Ticket system, helping you pay for your Christmas tickets in two instalments. To make use of this offer customers must make their first payment by 31 July. For full details visit readingrep.com

For those continuing the tradition of seeing a festive production at Reading Rep get 20% off your booking until 17 May 2024*.

The production will have a relaxed performance on 14 December at 3.30pm and a BSL interpreted show on 14 December at 7.30pm.

More information can be found at www.readingrep.com.

