THE SNOW QUEEN Ballet Announced At Theatre Royal Winchester

Ballet Theatre UK return to Theatre Royal Winchester on Sunday 14 November with their beautiful re-telling of Hans Christian Andersen's classic fairy tale ballet, The Snow Queen.

This spectacular production follows the story of Gerda and her quest to find her friend Kay, whom the Snow Queen has placed under an evil spell. Gerda's fantastic adventure takes her on a journey across the frozen north where she encounters a band of gypsies, enchanted reindeer, and a mysterious and reclusive Lapland woman. Gerda is told by the mysterious woman to continue travelling north, where she will find Kay and the Snow Queen's Palace of Ice. Only Gerda's love for Kay can release him from the spell and break the Snow Queen's curse of eternal winter.

Ballet Theatre UK's renowned company of international dancers, beautiful costumes and glittering stage sets combine to create a magnificent spectacle, all set to a glorious and magical score.

Ballet Theatre UK's The Snow Queen will be at Theatre Royal Winchester on Sunday 14 November at 2.30pm & 7.30pm. For more information or to book tickets visit theatreroyalwinchester.co.uk or call 01962 840 440.