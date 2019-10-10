THE SIMON AND GARFUNKEL STORY Returns For 50th Anniversary Celebrations At The Wyvern Theatre

Has it really been 50 years since the most successful Folk/Rock Duo of all time recorded their first number one hit single The Sound of Silence?

Direct from a weeklong run in London's West End at the Vaudeville Theatre, The Simon & Garfunkel Story is back in Swindon this October by popular demand for one night only. Featuring a full cast of talented West End actor- musicians, their performance will take audiences back through the groovy times of the 1960s, telling the story of both Paul Simon and Art Garfunkel from their humble beginnings as Rock 'n' Roll duo 'Tom and Jerry', right through to their massive success, dramatic break-up and finishing with a stunning recreation of the 1981 Central Park reformation concert.

Using a huge projection screen and incorporating 1960's photos and film footage all accompanied by a full live band, this spectacular, authentic tribute features outstanding performances of all the classics including Bridge Over Troubled Water, Homeward Bound and The Sound of Silence.

With every performance leading to a standing ovation, this is an evening not to be missed - so make sure you book your tickets now, before it's too late!

The Simon And Garfunkel Story is at the Wyvern Theatre, Swindon on Thursday 24 October at 7.30pm. Book tickets today for this phenomenal show at swindontheatres.co.uk or by calling the Ticket Office on 01793 524 481.





Related Articles Shows View More UK Regional Stories

More Hot Stories For You