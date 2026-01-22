THE SIGNALMAN Comes to Chester Storyhouse This February

🎭 NEW! UK Regional Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK Regional & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Middle Ground Theatre Company will present a new extended adaptation of its successful production of The Signalman at Storyhouse next month. Dickens' spine-tingling story will be presented on the main stage from Tuesday, 3 February to Saturday, 7 February.

Tickets are on sale now priced from just £20.50 for Storyhouse Members.

Set in 1880, this is the exquisitely unnerving tale of a tormented railway signalman who is haunted by visions of impending disaster on his isolated stretch of line. Can a well-meaning traveller who chances upon the lonely signal box while out walking calm the man's fears before he spirals into self-destruction?

Featuring a stunning set and video projections, it is the perfect way to spend a dark winter's evening…

The Signalman stars Chris Walker and John Burton. Chris Walker is best known for his 15 years playing Rob Hollins in Doctors, as well as regular roles in Merseybeat, Playing the Field, The Bill and Coronation Street, while John Burton is well-known for his ongoing portrayal of Sgt Goodfellow in the hugely successful TV series Father Brown.

The cast also includes James Morley, Bruce Chattan and Adam Mort.

Dickens' story is adapted for the stage by Francis Evelyn, and the production is designed and directed by Michael Lunney.