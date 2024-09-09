THE SARAH MCGUINNESS STORY Transfers to London

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Following an acclaimed run at the Edinburgh Fringe, The Sarah McGuinness Story is set to transfer to London. The Emmy-nominated documentary maker and musician, also known as an industry muse to entertainment legends, has turned the lens on herself to present a brand new poignant and powerful cabaret telling her life story. The critically acclaimed director of Believe: The Eddie Izzard Story and Noma: the story of Noma Dumezweni presents an extraordinary musical journey of her own life, blending the power of live performance and memory. The Sarah McGuinness Story runs from 15th Sept - 4th October at Etcetera Theatre in Camden.

​​​

Through the music of David Bowie, Kate Bush, Kurt Weill, Sondheim and Kander & Ebb’s “Cabaret” as well as a few of her own songs, this production takes audiences from Sarah’s childhood on the Irish border in Derry, examining both her complicated relationship with her Irish roots and her family’s dysfunction, through to the heights of her international success as her life intertwines with entertainment icons.

Turning her award-winning documentary process on herself and working in collaboration with Luisa Omielan, Angela Vargos and Jessica Willcocks Skeggs, McGuinness hasdelved into long forgotten memories, traumatic and hilarious in equal measure for the new production. Witness this powerhouse of a woman standing in her own force, breaking past the damage inflicted on her to find her own voice and take control of the narrative.

​

She draws a line in the sand against past oppressors with the help of epic songs such as Life on Mars and Babooshka. Be a part of the rallying cry for a better world whilst getting an intriguing insight into life amongst A-list celebrities, and hearing about the unexpected bonds formed with Hollywood legends.

​

Sarah McGuinness said: “Never listen to a gobshite”.

​

“This is my own life story which only made sense after my mother’s death, when a close relative unlocked buried memories which completely changed my understanding of my early life and the negative self image it forced on me, while making me uniquely able to unlock the talents of others. It is a collection of stories and songs, well known and original, through which for the first time I am telling the truth about my life that I have been asked to reveal so often before.”

