THE OLD QUEENS HEAD Will Return to London in May

The critically-acclaimed one-man show The Old Queens Headis returning to London for the second time at the New Wimbledon Theatre this Spring on 21-25 May, following the story of a young gay man navigating life with support from his imaginary friend and confidant - Queen Elizabeth II.

In the face of a brutal break-up, performer and star of the show David Patterson is forced to question a lifetime's royal advice to never be "too much, too obvious or too different". As David gets a taste for the magic of queer life, encountering gay clubs, fashion and self-expression, our two queens' relationship starts to fracture.

The Old Queen's Head is a hilarious, autobiographical, wild ride of a show from Jumpsuit Productions, written for anyone who has ever struggled with their queer identity or had their heart broken.

After a hugely successful run last year, the show returns to London before heading to the Edinburgh Fringe for a month in August.

David Patterson, writer and performer of the show, said: "I'm so excited for the show to have another run, I want more people to see it because I want to show the joy and the silliness and the deep, sincere, love that can come from the depths of heartbreak. This is about finding queer joy and stepping out of your own way to get there - sometimes it takes heartbreak to realise you're holding yourself back."

The Old Queen's Head will run for five nights only, from Tuesday 21st May - Saturday 25th May at 7.45pm at the New Wimbledon Theatre. Tickets are on sale now HERE.

