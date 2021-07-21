THE LITTLE MIX EXPERIENCE, 80S LIVE and More Are Coming to Theatre Royal Brighton

Special events coming to Theatre Royal Brighton include An Evening With Bruce Dickinson Sun 1 Aug, 7.30pm, Barry Steele & Friends - The Roy Orbison Story Wed 11 Aug, 7.45pm, The Little Mix Experience Thu 12 Aug, 2pm, The Dreamboys Fri 13 Aug, 7.30pm, The Chicago Blues Brothers - A Night At The Movies Sat 14 Aug, 7.45pm, 80s Live Sun 29 Aug, 7.45pm, and Joe Black Sun 5 Sep, 8pm.

Check out details below!

An Evening With Bruce Dickinson

Sun 1 Aug, 7.30pm

Don't miss out on this unique opportunity to spend an up close and personal evening with one of the world's most captivating icons in an intimate environment. Bruce Dickinson is considered one of the world's most storied musicians. Aside from decades spent delivering high octane performances with his larger than life persona in Iron Maiden, Bruce has lived an extraordinary off stage existence too. A true polymath, his accomplishments include: pilot and airline captain, aviation entrepreneur, beer brewer, motivational speaker, film scriptwriter, twice published novelist and Sunday Times best selling author, radio presenter, TV actor, sports commentator and international fencer....to name but a few.

Barry Steele & Friends - The Roy Orbison Story

Wed 11 Aug, 7.45pm

Get ready for an upbeat night of solid gold 60s hits and 80s contemporary genius as the Roy Orbison Story celebrates the musical legacy of The Big O and his friends. Barry is joined on stage by the sensational guest pianist Boogie Williams as they present original material written but never sung by Roy Orbison and chart busting hits originally made famous by Jerry Lee Lewis, Procol Harum, Del Shannon, ELO, Tom Petty, Chris Isaak, The Spencer Davis Group.

The Little Mix Experience

Thu 12 Aug, 2pm

Four hugely talented girls pay tribute to the UK's finest girl band with breathtaking dance moves, replica costumes and some of the finest vocals in the UK.

This is a high energy show from beginning to end, packed with all of Little Mix's greatest hits and it's suitable for all ages! Featuring songs such as DNA, Wings, Salute, Black Magic, Shout Out To My Ex and many, many more.

The Dreamboys

Fri 13 Aug, 7.30pm

The Dreamboys are setting pulses racing across Britain with their official UK tour, smashing records with more shows than ever due to pent up demand!

Renowned for their iconic shows bringing together high energy dance routines, West End choreography, audience participation, incredibly toned physiques and larger than life personalities, it's no surprise The Dreamboys have stolen the hearts of millions of fans worldwide.

Joining The Dreamboys in 2021 is former fireman and Love Island star Michael Griffiths who will be showing off his cheeky charm and setting those pulses racing as he gets his kit off. With appearances throughout the UK including all major cities, snap up your front row tickets to this epic show before it's too late.

Age guidance strictly 18+

The Chicago Blues Brothers - A Night At The Movies

Sat 14 Aug, 7.45pm

Direct from London's West End, join The Chicago Blues Brothers and their 11 piece band, for a brand new 2 hour all singing, all dancing hit parade bringing you the greatest movie anthems of all time, performed live in concert.

Featuring songs from Footloose, A Star is Born, Dirty Dancing, The Greatest Showman, The Full Monty and many more, not forgetting all the much loved Blues Brothers classics, with a ton of surprises and lots of lunacy.

80s Live

Sun 29 Aug, 7.45pm

80s Live will make you feel shiny and new as they travel back in time to one of the most iconic eras of music for the night out you have been dreaming of. Put your hands together and get into the groove as their live band Electric Dreams perform over two dozen chart topping anthems from artists including Wham, The Weather Girls, Culture Club, Rick Astley, Madonna, Duran Duran, Soft Cell, The Human League, A-Ha, Tears for Fears and more!

Joe Black

Sun 5 Sep, 8pm

Infamous cabaret misfit and drag miscreant Joe Black invites you to indulge in a gloriously raucous gin soaked musical cabaret extravaganza at Theatre Royal Brighton for what will be the largest hometown show to date!

One part art deco inspired punk cabaret, two parts drag musical mayhem, best enjoyed after dark. Let's party like its 1929!