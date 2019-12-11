THE LAST QUIZ NIGHT ON EARTH Will Embark on For 2020 UK Tour

An asteroid is heading towards Earth, so what you would do? Head to your local pub for a quiz of course!

The Last Quiz Night on Earth is an immersive, innovative new play by Alison Carr - and it's being taken on a UK Tour by Box of Tricks theatre company, promising audiences a very different experience of live performance.

The play goes on tour throughout Spring 2020. The Last Quiz Night on Earth will be staged in urban and rural venues across the country, including theatres, community arts centres and local pubs - enabling the play to connect with audiences in their local communities.

The immersive play smashes the fourth wall as audiences are plunged into the drama of the show.

The tour opens at the Welcome Inn in Salford, in association with The Lowry, from Tuesday 11 February to Saturday 15 February 2020, before touring unusual spaces until Saturday 11 April 2020.

Award-winning Box of Tricks is based in Manchester and champions playwrights, producing top quality new plays on local and national stages. The company has recently won critical acclaim with its productions SparkPlug, Narvik and Under Three Moons.

Following two sold-out tours of Chip Shop Chips, Box of Tricks presents this brand new pre-apocalyptic comedy, The Last Quiz Night on Earth.

It's the final countdown. Landlady Kathy invites audiences to the last quiz night on earth with Quizmaster Rav. He's the host with the most. But with time ticking, some unexpected guests turn up out of the blue. Bobby wants to settle old scores, and Fran wants one last shot at love. Expect the unexpected to the bitter end and plenty of drama as the show gets quizzical!

The Last Quiz Night on Earth is written by Alison Carr, directed by Hannah Tyrrell-Pinder, associate producer is Max Emmerson, with design by Katie Scott.

Playwright Alison Carr received critical acclaim for her plays Caterpillar and Iris, and her play Tuesday has been commissioned for The National Theatre's 2020 Connections programme.

Playwright Alison Carr explains the background to the new play: "I wanted to combine the known and the unknown, the safe and the downright terrifying. My vision was to create something that audiences don't just sit and watch but are part of - but not in a scary way. Personally, the thought of audience participation makes me feel sick but a quiz is something we can all do - whether we're a general knowledge expert or the neatest so we can do the writing.

"The Last Quiz Night on Earth was so much fun to research and write. I have to admit, I know a lot about asteroids now, and the answers to a fair amount of quiz questions! I am so excited to have Box of Tricks bring it to life and to share it with audiences, we can't wait to tour the play in Spring 2020."

Director Hannah Tyrrell-Pinder added: "I'm really excited to be working with Alison Carr on her first play for Box of Tricks. Alison is a writer of real talent, crafting plays of depth, wit and real emotional warmth. The Last Quiz Night on Earth is a unique piece - a pre-apocalyptic comedy bringing people together through the power of trivia for a great night out.

"Following our success touring Chip Shop Chips to the heart of communities, I'm really looking forward to revisiting some wonderful places and spaces as well as discovering new locations with this play."

Tour Dates

THE WELCOME INN, SALFORD (in association with The Lowry)

Tuesday 11 February - Saturday 15 February 2020

HIGHLIGHTS NORTH

Thursday 20 February - Saturday 22 February 2020

THE HOLBECK, SLUNG LOW, LEEDS

Sunday 23 February 2020

ARTS OUT WEST, KIRKGATE

Thursday 27 February - Sunday 1 March 2020

Hope Mill Theatre, MANCHESTER

Monday 2 March - Wednesday 4 March 2020

SPOT ON LANCASHIRE

Thursday 5 March - Sunday 8 March 2020

BANK TOP TAVERN (in association with Oldham Library & Oldham Coliseum)

Monday 16 March - Tuesday 17 March 2020

BLACK COUNTRY TOURING

Wednesday 18 March 2020 - Thursday 19 March 2020

POCKLINGTON ARTS CENTRE

Friday 20 March 2020

NORTHWICH MEMORIAL COURT

Saturday 21 March 2020

Stephen Joseph Theatre, SCARBOROUGH

Tuesday 24 March - Wednesday 25 March 2020

HIGHLIGHTS NORTH

Thursday 26 March - Sunday 29 March 2020

THE BURNTWOOD PUB, MOLD (in association with Theatr Clwyd)

Tuesday 31 March - Wednesday 1 April 2020

CHESHIRE RURAL TOURING ARTS

Friday 3 April - Sunday 5 April 2020

THE MET, BURY

RADCLIFFE MARKET

RAMSBOTTOM CIVIC HALL (in association with The Met, Bury)

Tuesday 7 April - Thursday 9 April 2020

THE DUKES, LANCASTER

Friday 10 April - Saturday 11 April 2020





Related Articles Shows View More UK Regional Stories

More Hot Stories For You