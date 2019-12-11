THE LAST QUIZ NIGHT ON EARTH Will Embark on For 2020 UK Tour
An asteroid is heading towards Earth, so what you would do? Head to your local pub for a quiz of course!
The Last Quiz Night on Earth is an immersive, innovative new play by Alison Carr - and it's being taken on a UK Tour by Box of Tricks theatre company, promising audiences a very different experience of live performance.
The play goes on tour throughout Spring 2020. The Last Quiz Night on Earth will be staged in urban and rural venues across the country, including theatres, community arts centres and local pubs - enabling the play to connect with audiences in their local communities.
The immersive play smashes the fourth wall as audiences are plunged into the drama of the show.
The tour opens at the Welcome Inn in Salford, in association with The Lowry, from Tuesday 11 February to Saturday 15 February 2020, before touring unusual spaces until Saturday 11 April 2020.
Award-winning Box of Tricks is based in Manchester and champions playwrights, producing top quality new plays on local and national stages. The company has recently won critical acclaim with its productions SparkPlug, Narvik and Under Three Moons.
Following two sold-out tours of Chip Shop Chips, Box of Tricks presents this brand new pre-apocalyptic comedy, The Last Quiz Night on Earth.
It's the final countdown. Landlady Kathy invites audiences to the last quiz night on earth with Quizmaster Rav. He's the host with the most. But with time ticking, some unexpected guests turn up out of the blue. Bobby wants to settle old scores, and Fran wants one last shot at love. Expect the unexpected to the bitter end and plenty of drama as the show gets quizzical!
The Last Quiz Night on Earth is written by Alison Carr, directed by Hannah Tyrrell-Pinder, associate producer is Max Emmerson, with design by Katie Scott.
Playwright Alison Carr received critical acclaim for her plays Caterpillar and Iris, and her play Tuesday has been commissioned for The National Theatre's 2020 Connections programme.
Playwright Alison Carr explains the background to the new play: "I wanted to combine the known and the unknown, the safe and the downright terrifying. My vision was to create something that audiences don't just sit and watch but are part of - but not in a scary way. Personally, the thought of audience participation makes me feel sick but a quiz is something we can all do - whether we're a general knowledge expert or the neatest so we can do the writing.
"The Last Quiz Night on Earth was so much fun to research and write. I have to admit, I know a lot about asteroids now, and the answers to a fair amount of quiz questions! I am so excited to have Box of Tricks bring it to life and to share it with audiences, we can't wait to tour the play in Spring 2020."
Director Hannah Tyrrell-Pinder added: "I'm really excited to be working with Alison Carr on her first play for Box of Tricks. Alison is a writer of real talent, crafting plays of depth, wit and real emotional warmth. The Last Quiz Night on Earth is a unique piece - a pre-apocalyptic comedy bringing people together through the power of trivia for a great night out.
"Following our success touring Chip Shop Chips to the heart of communities, I'm really looking forward to revisiting some wonderful places and spaces as well as discovering new locations with this play."
Tour Dates
THE WELCOME INN, SALFORD (in association with The Lowry)
Tuesday 11 February - Saturday 15 February 2020
HIGHLIGHTS NORTH
Thursday 20 February - Saturday 22 February 2020
THE HOLBECK, SLUNG LOW, LEEDS
Sunday 23 February 2020
ARTS OUT WEST, KIRKGATE
Thursday 27 February - Sunday 1 March 2020
Hope Mill Theatre, MANCHESTER
Monday 2 March - Wednesday 4 March 2020
SPOT ON LANCASHIRE
Thursday 5 March - Sunday 8 March 2020
BANK TOP TAVERN (in association with Oldham Library & Oldham Coliseum)
Monday 16 March - Tuesday 17 March 2020
BLACK COUNTRY TOURING
Wednesday 18 March 2020 - Thursday 19 March 2020
POCKLINGTON ARTS CENTRE
Friday 20 March 2020
NORTHWICH MEMORIAL COURT
Saturday 21 March 2020
Stephen Joseph Theatre, SCARBOROUGH
Tuesday 24 March - Wednesday 25 March 2020
HIGHLIGHTS NORTH
Thursday 26 March - Sunday 29 March 2020
THE BURNTWOOD PUB, MOLD (in association with Theatr Clwyd)
Tuesday 31 March - Wednesday 1 April 2020
CHESHIRE RURAL TOURING ARTS
Friday 3 April - Sunday 5 April 2020
THE MET, BURY
RADCLIFFE MARKET
RAMSBOTTOM CIVIC HALL (in association with The Met, Bury)
Tuesday 7 April - Thursday 9 April 2020
THE DUKES, LANCASTER
Friday 10 April - Saturday 11 April 2020