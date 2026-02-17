THE GRAND BABYLON HOTEL Comes to Scarborough's Stephen Joseph Theatre in March

🎭 NEW! UK Regional Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK Regional & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

A rollicking comedy thriller featuring an ensemble playing multiple flamboyant characters, rapid-fire character changes, sharp humour and theatrical fun will come to Scarborough's Stephen Joseph Theatre next month.

Claybody Theatre in association with the New Vic Theatre premiered The Grand Babylon Hotel, based on Arnold Bennett's novel, at the New Vic last autumn, where it received rave reviews. Now on a spring tour, it visits the SJT from 18 to 21 March.

Nella Racksole wants steak and beer for her birthday treat, but these aren't on the menu of the exclusive Grand Babylon Hotel – so her American millionaire father obligingly buys the chef... the kitchen... the entire hotel! But The Grand Babylon isn't all it seems, and Theodore Racksole soon discovers there's more than a juicy steak on his plate – with kidnapping and murder for starters! Have Theodore and Nella bitten off more than they can chew?

Joining four members of the original cast of five is SJT regular Bill Champion as Theodore Racksole. Bill has performed in over 20 SJT productions, including many written and directed by Alan Ayckbourn: Show and Tell, The Girl Next Door, Season's Greetings, Henceforward…, No Knowing, Absurd Person Singular, Surprises, Woman in Mind, Intimate Exchanges, A Chorus of Disapproval, the Damsels in Distress trilogy, Haunting Julia and Comic Potential.

From the original New Vic Theatre cast, Scarborough audiences will recognise Shelley Atkinson, who was in Martha Josie and the Chinese Elvis; Thomas Cotran from last year's production of Love's Labour's Lost (more or less), and Michael Hugo, who has performed at the SJT in various Northern Broadsides productions. They are joined by Alice Pryor.

Joint Artistic Director of Claybody Theatre Deborah McAndrew, who adapted The Grand Babylon Hotel for the stage, says: “A small cast of actors playing multiple roles is always a joy for audiences, and is the perfect style for a fast-moving comedy thriller. I'm thrilled that most of the original cast are returning for the tour, and very pleased that the wonderful Bill Champion is stepping into Theodore Racksole's shoes. I know that SJT audiences are going to love him in this role.”

Bill Champion said: “The SJT is a bit like a second home to me. I love the town and have stayed in almost every part of it over the years. I have loads of good friends there and am looking forward to going back.”

The Grand Babylon Hotel is directed by Conrad Nelson and designed by Lis Evans. The composer is James Atherton, the lighting and production designer is Daniella Beattie, sound designer is by Damian Coldwell and the movement director and choreographer is Beverley Norris-Edmunds. The casting associate is Anji Carroll CDG, the physical comedy director is Nick Haverson and the intimacy coordinator is Kim Wright.

The Grand Babylon Hotel is sponsored by KMF Precision Sheet Metal.

The Grand Babylon Hotel can be seen at the SJT at 7.30pm from Wednesday 18 to Saturday 21 March, with matinees at 1.30pm on Thursday 19 March and 2.30pm on Saturday 21 March.