THE BLACK BLUES BROTHERS Announce National Tour This Autumn

No one can resist the energy of The Black Blues Brothers in their acrobatic tribute to the legendary cult movie, The Blues Brothers. This incredible acrobatic troupe of Kenyan acrobats have dazzled audiences around the world and performed for Pope Francis at the Vatican and the British Royal Family at the Royal Variety Show. Back in the UK after a sell-out, five-star run at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe, The Black Blues Brothers will tour the UK this autumn.

Set in a nightclub, reminiscent of the Cotton Club, a vintage radio blasts out nostalgic '80s hits from the film, including Gimme Some Lovin', Sweet Home Chicago and Soul Man. As the barman and waiters transform into performers, the acrobats perform jaw-dropping balancing acts, towers of chairs, high-octane drumming, a fire-laced limbo routine and extraordinary human pyramids! Using every chair, table and coat rack available, The Black Blues Brothers brings together contemporary circus and musical comedy as a spectacular night out for all the family. Everybody needs someone to love, and The Black Blues Brothers need you, you and you to get up and get down with them!

The Black Blues Brothers bring the energy of African Circus to the UK. Having trained at the Sarakasi Trust in Nairobi, these brilliant acrobats learned crucial skills and gained independence. The Saraski Trust presents the best of Kenyan creativity and empowers trainees and contracted artists by giving them tools to manage their craft and careers. This support system is seen no more clearly than in the mind-blowing pyramids performed by the troupe. It is through their circus that they escape their surroundings and unleash their joie de vivre.

The Black Blues Brothers was conceived by Italian circus impresario Alexander Sunny. This show has been by over a quarter of a million people in Europe alone, in more than 200 cities. The troupe was named as the best acrobatic theatre show at the Adelaide Fringe by the Australian newspaper, The Advertiser.

Tickets are available from individual theatre websites which can be accessed via www.blackbluesbrothers.live

Tour Dates

1st September Belgrade Theatre, Coventry

2nd September Royal Concert Hall, Nottingham

3rd September New Theatre, Peterborough

4th September Beck Theatre, Hayes

7th September New Theatre Royal, Lincoln

8th - 9th September Forum Theatre, Billingham

11th September Lichfield Garrick

14th September