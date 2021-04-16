Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

THE BARN Will Stream Live From The Turbine Next Month

The production stars Ben Turner and Evelyn Hoskins.

Apr. 16, 2021  

Paul Bradshaw and Naomi Miller's The Barn will be live-streamed on Friday May 7th 2021 from The Turbine Theatre with Ben Turner (The Kite Runner, The Jungle, Casualty) and Evelyn Hoskins (Waitress, Carrie, Misfits). The reading will be directed by Bradshaw (Fiver, Two Cities - Criterion Theatre), produced by Tanya Truman with livestream production by theatrical.solutions (Adam Lenson, Chris Czornyj).

The Barn is a thriller set in Texas in 1983. We meet an isolated Joe, early 50s, as a storm threatens to damage his decrepit home. Joe warily welcomes Lucy, a stranded and nervous stranger in her early 30s. As the night unfolds and the storm rages, they take comfort in each other's company until dark secrets from the past are revealed.

Miller: 'The idea for the play came to us over drinks during quite a dramatic storm on a hot summer night a couple of years ago. Once lockdown began in March 2020 we found that we finally had the time to work on the piece. We wrote the play in weekly sessions over Zoom and have held several readings including one funded by ACE using actors from the Criterion New Writing ensemble.'

Bradshaw: 'It feels right to initially bring the piece to life in a virtual setting. Our future aim is to bring an expansive full-scale production to life, and we'd like to use this opportunity to meet collaborators in order to make that a reality. Rather than sending drafts of the play out to venues hoping they'll want to put it on, we figured we'd make an event of it. The cast are incredible and we can't wait to get in a rehearsal room and play.'

Tickets are available now on stream.theatre at https://www.stream.theatre/season/106


