THE ALBUM, An Explosive Collision Of The Ultimate Music Gig And Dance Show Tours The UK

The ultimate gig-meets-dance show the album is touring this March. Created by innovative dance company SAY, the dynamic show brings together the hype of underground music with the thrill of contemporary dance. After a successful Autumn tour, this high-energy and exciting show is back on the road in March. Co-produced by The Place, co-commissioned by The Place and DanceEast. Supported using public funding by the National Lottery through Arts Council England'

The company comprises Sarah Golding (STOMP) and The Place Work Place Artist Yukiko Masui. the album is SAY's own music gig featuring slick, fast-paced dance routines to original music tracks from an exciting range of talented artists, with a dash of 90s Hip Hop and RnB and playful call and response with the audience. SAY have worked closely with new music artists, live beatboxing and percussion looking to bridge the gap between music and dance. At its core the show is about the albums and gigs that we will remember forever, the ones that make us want to get up and dance and the ones that bring us straight back to a moment in our past.

The explosive playlist features a blend of music and is devised to reflect the musical stylings of an album. Audiences will get hyped up discovering new tracks from UK beatbox champion MC Zani; the unapologetic and raw Juliana Yazbeck; stunning spoken-word artist Holly Williams; South Africa's hottest new duo Tina Redmxn & L Tune 'Chillin' and more. Each stop on the tour will feature a local artist as a live special guest performer.

Sarah Golding and Yukiko Masui, co-creators, comment, the album is a music and dance gig where you will experience the atmosphere and vibe of a music concert, created through slick unison, explosive energy, smooth grooves and some laughs along the way. It feels super important to us to share joy through dance and our bangin' playlist featuring newly discovered tracks and a live special guest performance from an artist local to each venue. We can't wait to share the album with you all!

The tour is an unmissable experience for audiences who love music, dance and everything in between. The aim of the album is to reach new audiences and give them an experience of contemporary dance through underground music.

