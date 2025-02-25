THE 39 STEPS, THE DA VINCI CODE, PRIVATE LIVES, and More Set For Colchester's Mercury Theatre 2025 Season

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Mercury Theatre in Colchester has announced plans for their 2025 season including Essex playwright Emma Jo Pallett's debut full-length play Flumps, a revival of Noël Coward's Private Lives directed by 2024 RTST Sir Peter Hall Director award-winner Tanuja Amarasuriya, and this year's annual pantomime Mother Goose. Today's announcements join the previously announced productions of The 39 Steps and The Da Vinci Code.

The theatre's new Artistic Director Natasha Rickman, who joined the theatre in January 2025, said of today's announcement, “I am delighted to introduce this season of work, which offers thrilling comedy; suspense; a transfer direct from the West End; new writing from top Essex talent; a glamorous classic and a very special, celebratory festive treat.

We have some of the UK's most exciting artists joining us to bring this season to life, as leading names meet top new voices in theatre.

We are delighted to be presenting work from one of our industry-leading associate companies, work in partnership with leading theatres all over the UK, as well as work built, rehearsed, created and made by our in-house team right here in the heart of Colchester. We hope to welcome you to the Mercury soon”.

THEATRE

The new Mercury Production of Patrick Barlow's Olivier and Tony award-winning comedy The 39 Steps, directed by Ryan McBryde, is a co-production between Mercury Theatre Colchester, Wiltshire Creative and Octagon Theatre Bolton and will run in Colchester from 11-29 March. McBryde returns to Mercury Theatre, where he was formerly the Creative Director from 2019 - 2024, and has directed the Mercury Productions of Midsummer, The Importance of Being Earnest, Great Expectations, They Don't Pay? We Won't Pay!, The Comedy of Errors, Baskerville, Moll Flanders and Pieces Of String.

The 39 Steps stars Danielle Bird (Clown 1), Mei Mei Macleod (Annabelle/ Pamela/ Margaret), Mateo Oxley (Richard Hannay) and Phil Yarrow (Clown 2), with the creative team joining McBryde consisting of Libby Todd (Designer), Simisola Majekodunmi (Lighting Designer), Tom Marshall (Sound Designer), Kaitlin Howard (Fight Director), Olivia Barr (Casting Consultant) and Fiona Munro (Assistant Director).

Dan Brown's bestselling thriller novel The Da Vinci Code will come alive in a way you've never seen before, in the new Mercury Production of Rachel Wagstaff and Duncan Abel's electrifying stage adaptation. The Mercury Theatre and Wiltshire Creative co-production will run in Colchester from 7-24 May. The creative team consists of Chelsea Walker (Director), Alys Whitehead (Designer), Ryan Day (Lighting Designer), Alexandra Faye Braithwaite (Composer and Sound Designer), Arthur Carrington (Casting Director), and Daniel Denton (Video Designer).

2024 RTST Sir Peter Hall Director Award-winner Tanuja Amarasuriya will direct a new Mercury Production of Noël Coward's Private Lives, which will run in Colchester from 1-11 October. Set against a backdrop of 1930s glamour, Noël Coward's Private Lives is a sparkling comedy of manners - hilarious, stylish, and a rollercoaster of emotions, filled with razor-sharp wit, sizzling chemistry, and timeless sophistication. Private Lives is a co-production from Mercury Theatre Colchester, Octagon Theatre Bolton, Rose Theatre and supported by a grant from the Royal Theatrical Support Trust.

The Mercury Theatre has also today announced the title of their 2025/6 pantomime, which will be Mother Goose. The Mercury Production will mark ten golden years of the celebrated onstage partnership between Antony Stuart-Hicks and Dale Superville, who return to star. It will be directed by Artistic Director Natasha Rickman, and will run in the theatre from 22 November 2025 – 18 January 2026.

Mercury Associate Company Frantic Assembly will bring their latest production, Lost Atoms, to the Mercury Theatre from 4-8 November. Written by Anna Jordan and directed by Scott Graham, Lost Atoms explores how memory impacts the way we look at love, and asks “what makes a truly ‘successful' relationship?”. Lost Atoms is commissioned and produced by Frantic Assembly in a co-production with Curve, Mayflower Southampton and Lyric Hammersmith Theatre.

The season will also see James Graham's powerful new adaptation of Alan Bleasdale's BAFTA award-winning TV series Boys from the Blackstuff run at the theatre from 28-31 May as part of Bill Kenwright Ltd's UK tour of the Liverpool's Royal Court and National Theatre production. The play is directed by Kate Wasserberg and comes to Colchester direct from The National Theatre and the West End.

STUDIO

Emma Jo Pallett's Flumps will mark the debut full-length play by the emerging Essex playwright and will run in the Mercury Theatre's Studio from 6-14 June. The Mercury Original, in association with The Thelmas, will be brought to life by multi-award winning director Madelaine Moore and follows young siblings Felicity and Harvey as they must fend for themselves when their mother, struggling with drug addiction, abandons them in their caravan for the summer holidays.

