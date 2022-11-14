TALES FROM ACORN WOOD AT CHRISTMAS Comes to Birmingham Hippodrome Next Month

NLP Ltd and Birmingham Hippodrome's enchanting lift-the-flap experience, Tales from Acorn Wood at Christmas is coming to life on stage at Birmingham Hippodrome's Patrick Studio between Tuesday 13 December and Saturday 31 December.

Based on Julia Donaldson and Axel Scheffler's favourite stories, this special production is an exclusive festive adaption of Tales from Acorn Wood Live, which premiered in the UK this autumn.

Packed full of toe-tapping songs and puppetry, Tales from Acorn Wood at Christmas includes spectacular state of the art staging, projection and technology, which incorporates the much-loved lift-the flap elements of the books on stage.

The family show includes favourite friends from Rabbit's Nap, Fox's Socks, Hide-and-Seek Pig and Postman Bear as well as the title character from the bestselling festive story, Squirrel's Snowman.

Derrick Gask, Company Director & General Manager at NLP Ltd said, "We're thrilled to be working with Birmingham Hippodrome on Tales from Acorn Wood at Christmas. The show brings an abundance of festive fun and joy to the stage; it's set to be a truly magical experience for both parents and little ones."

Tales from Acorn Wood at Christmas also showcases some of the best talent across the region with Birmingham based Puppet Director, Johnny Autin, and West Midlands Based Actor Puppeteer, James Blake-Butler, supporting the production.

Chris Sudworth, Director of Artistic Programme at Birmingham Hippodrome said, "Our audiences absolutely loved Dear Zoo Live and Dear Santa produced by NLP Productions, so we're incredibly excited to be working as partners with this brilliant Midlands company on this new family show adapted from Julia Donaldson's wonderful book series. Tickets are selling incredibly quickly and we can't wait to welcome hundreds of families from across Birmingham and further afield for this joyous festive experience."

Tales from Acorn Wood at Christmas will run at Birmingham Hippodrome from Tuesday 13 December 2022 and will play until Saturday 31 December 2022.

Tickets for Tales from Acorn Wood at Christmas can be booked here or by calling 0844 338 5000*

*0844 calls will cost you 4.5p per minute plus your phone company's access charge.