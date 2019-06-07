Swingtime In The Gardens' Antonio Socci Steps In Last Minute To Perform At An Event Attended By Prince Harry

Britain's Got Talent semi-finalists 'The Jive Aces' had the honour of performing during Prince Harry's visit to London's Royal Hospital Chelsea in yesterday's poignant D-Day commemorations.

The band was on stage entertaining the audience at the hospital - home to 300 British Army veterans - as it held its annual Founder's Day Parade.

The Duke of Sussex spoke of the honour he felt at being among the famous Chelsea Pensioners on the 75th anniversary of D-Day.

And he was introduced to guests at the event where jive and swing band The Jive Aces had been asked to perform a number of songs from the war-time era.

They were led by vocalist and trumpeter Antonio Socci, who revealed he was a last-minute stand-in for the band's frontman, Ian Clarkson, who had been called abroad on business.

Said Antonio: "We had a fantastic day performing for the Chelsea Pensioners and their guests and to see Prince Harry attending the event was the icing on the cake for us."

"Performing with The Jive Aces is always a delight as they're such a high energy and positive band - just the thing to help the day's celebrations."

Antonio, who is the Deputy Bandmaster of The Band of the Royal Regiment of Fusiliers, Warwickshire, and who later played The Last Post during another D-Day event, added: "It was a huge honour to perform in full uniform with The Jive Aces at such a wonderful event."

The band played uplifting classics such as 'Bring Me Sunshine', 'Smile' and 'Boogie Woogie Bugle Boy', while jive and swing dancers got the audience in the mood.

Antonio,37, is currently putting the finishing touches to plans for his jive and swing summer festival, Swingtime in the Gardens, which is being held at Ragley Hall in Warwickshire next weekend (15th June 2019).

As well as performing himself, he has lined up a range of fabulous acts, including The Jive Aces and pin-up darlings The Satin Dollz.

"Performing for me is all about entertaining people. It is the most rewarding thing I do, and I get the biggest buzz making other people happy," said Antonio.

As well as the wonderful music on offer, vintage fans will be in their element among a marketplace of stalls selling clothing, accessories, homeware and music memorabilia. Adding to a great day out for all the family, there will be swing dance workshops, a range of delicious food and drink stalls and fairground rides.





