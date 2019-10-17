Svetlana Zakharova And Company Come To The Coliseum

Internationally renowned ballerina Svetlana Zakharova - the Bolshoi's prima and the first and only Russian Etoile at Teatro alla Scala - is famous for thrilling audiences and critics all over the world with her formidable technique and her sparkling dramatic interpretation of classical and contemporary roles. A towering figure in 21st century ballet Svetlana recently generated yet more superlatives as Aegina in the Bolshoi's thrilling production of 'Spartacus' at the Royal Opera House.

Following AMORE, her critically acclaimed, sell-out programme that was presented at the London Coliseum in 2017, Zakharova returns to the Coliseum this December with MODANSE, a brand new double bill produced by MuzArts, the fast-growing performance art production company. Zakharova will be joined onstage by a star-studded cast of dancers from the Bolshoi Ballet including Mikhail Lobukhin, Vaycheslav Lopatin, Denis Savin, Jacopo Tissi, and Ana Turazashvili.

Says Yuri Baranov, General Producer at MuzArts: "We are absolutely delighted to be presenting Svetlana Zakharova and many of the world's top ballet dancers at the Coliseum in London in December. The programme, which we've named MODANSE, is a superb opportunity to bring a very exciting double bill to London audiences just before the holiday season. At MuzArts we're passionate about presenting world-class ballet to audiences all over the world; this is our second time at the Coliseum - following AMORE which we presented in November 2017 - and we love working with the team at the Coliseum and performing there. Audiences in London are big fans of ballet and Svetlana and our superb company of dancers are all looking forward to performing at the Coliseum in December."





