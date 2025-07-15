Suzann McLean MBE Receives Honorary Doctorate From University Of The Arts London

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Actor, director, mentor, and educator, Suzann McLean MBE, received an honorary doctorate from Wimbledon College of Arts and the Creative Computing Institute, part of University of the Arts London (UAL).

A graduate of the Italia Conti Academy and holder of a Master's degree in Directing and Producing Theatre for Social Change from Middlesex University, Suzann McLean MBE is an influential creative artist with over 30 years of experience. As the CEO/Artistic Director of Theatre Peckham, Suzann transformed the venue into a celebrated hub for artistic excellence and inclusivity. Under her leadership, Theatre Peckham has established itself as a multi-award-winning venue, known for its exceptional training and for championing underrepresented voices. Driven by her determination to make careers in the performing arts more accessible to young people, Suzann founded the Young and Talented in 2004—a theatre school committed to nurturing talent from underrepresented backgrounds. Alongside her work behind the scenes, she has continued to expand her acting repertoire, with roles in acclaimed television series such as Doctor Who. In 2023 Suzann received an MBE in the 2023 King's Birthday Honours List. Suzann has received an honour from Wimbledon College of Arts and the Creative Computing Institute, UAL, for her work as a Theatre Director

The 12 recipients of this year's University of the Arts London (UAL) honorary awards are influential creatives and esteemed artists whose work is known internationally. Ranging across fields including theatre, video game development, sustainability, cosmetic science, fashion, curation, fine art, education and activism; all are leading at the forefront of their disciplines and industries.

All UAL honoraries are recognised for their outstanding contributions to the creative industries at UAL Graduation Ceremonies at the Royal Festival Hall from 15 - 18 July 2025. See all recipients here.

Photo Credit: UAL Graduation Class of 2025, Royal Festival Hall, 2025, UAL | Photograph: In-Press Photography