Superbike Champion Comes to Parr Hall For Talk

A sporting legend is heading to town next week to tell all about life at the top of the racing world.

Seven-time world champion and superbike legend Carl Fogarty MBE will be taking to the Parr Hall stage on Thursday 20 February with a fascinating talk about his career, bikes and book: The World According to Foggy.

Carl Fogarty is the most successful world superbike racer of all time in terms of the number of championships and number of race wins.

Renowned among racing fans for his gutsy, aggressive style and fierce determination, Foggy's incredible attitude netted him 59 victories and four World Superbike Championships during his phenomenal career.

Not just the king of superbikes, Carl also won over the hearts of the nation in 2014 when his popularity on I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here! secured him the title of "King of the Jungle."

Now, fans can meet Foggy in the flesh and even bag themselves a professional photo with the sporting legend when he visits Parr Hall next week.

Taking the audience on a whistle-stop tour of his career from the very beginning to his retirement in 2000 and beyond, An Evening with Carl Fogarty is not to be missed!

Tickets are on sale now; visit parrhall.culturewarrington.org or call Box Office on 01925 442345.





