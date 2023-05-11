SuRie Will Lead ANNIE GET YOUR GUN at the Lavender Theatre

SuRie, who was famously interrupted by a rogue stage invasion during the Eurovision live final, will play Annie Oakley in Annie Get Your Gun at the Lavender Theatre.

SuRie said: "Ever since my first encounter with Annie Oakley during my time at The Royal Academy of Music it's been a dream to play that strong character with her fabulous, self-deprecating sense of humour. It is that same down-to-earth humour that got me through my own Wild West adventure that was the 2018 Eurovision Song Contest. This time, however, watch out; the girl is armed..!"

Across 2 albums, 1 EP and multiple singles, SuRie has amassed over 6 million sales, streams and downloads for her music, and has performed in concert venues and to arena crowds all over the world. Her performance in Lisbon's Altice Arena was broadcast to an audience of 180 million when representing the UK at the 2018 Eurovision Song Contest. SuRie's forthcoming studio album 'Building A Woman' is to be released on 14 May, followed by a string of live dates across the UK with her new show 'Cover/Me', before she saddles up for 'Annie Get Your Gun' at the Lavender Theatre this summer.

Emily Fletcher, Irving Berlin's granddaughter, said today: "I'm thrilled that, as part of the 135th celebrations of my grandfather's birthday, there is a new cast announced for the latest UK production of 'Annie Get Your Gun!' It is wonderful that theatres around the world keep his legacy alive through reviving his iconic characters and timeless songs, including two of my favourites 'I Got Lost in His Arms' and 'Moonshine Lullaby'.

Featuring a glittering score of Irving Berlin's best-loved songs, 'Annie Get Your Gun' proves There's No Business Like Show Business in all-singing, all-dancing, gun-toting glory! Director/choreographer Simon Hardwick will bring the story to life in 2023 with a raw and kinetic staging evoking the energy of Buffalo Bill's original touring celebrations of the Wild West.

It will run at the 250-seat open air theatre Lavender Theatre from 17 July - 5 August.

There are 2 press performances: Friday 21 July and Saturday 22 July (matinee)



Leading the cast are SuRie as Annie Oakley, Charlie McCullagh ('Bonnie & Clyde', 'Dr. Zhivago', '42 Balloons') as Frank Butler, Chlöe Hart (Catherine of Aragon in the national tour of 'Six', 'Evita', 'Kinky Boots') as Dolly Tate and Elliot Broadfoot, a 2023 graduate from Leeds Conservatoire making his professional debut as Buffalo Bill.

The rest of the company features Nina Bell ('Dr. Suess' How The Grinch Stole Christmas', 'Matilda', UK & Ireland Tour), Joe Boyle ('Top Hat', 'Heathers'), Kyerron Dixon-Bassey ('From Here To Eternity)', Jay Faisca ('Henry VI: Days of Rebellion'), Marisa Harris ('Yeast Nation', 'Tony! The Tony Blair Rock Opera'), Holly Lawrence ('Grease', Royal Caribbean), AJ Lewis ('Mandela', 'Mrs. Doubtfire'), and Joseph Vella ('Gypsy', 'From Here To Eternity').

Playing Annie's younger siblings are Olivia Ainsworth, Mayah Balcerak, Layla Duke, Mahlie Duval, Poppy LeRougetel, and Caitlin Muggeridge.