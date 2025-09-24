Stratford East Extends THE HARDER THEY COME By One Week

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Stratford East has announced an extension for the critically acclaimed new production of THE HARDER THEY COME, the newly adapted reggae musical based on the cult Jamaican film of the same name. Adapted by Tony Award and Pulitzer Prize-winning writer Suzan-Lori Parks (Topdog/Underdog, The Gershwins' Porgy and Bess) and directed by Olivier Award-winner Matthew Xia (Tambo & Bones, Skeleton Crew), THE HARDER THEY COME now runs at Stratford East until Saturday 1 November 2025.

The cast features Danny Bailey as José, Josie Benson as Daisy, Craig Blake as Ray, Madeline Charlemagne as Elsa, Natey Jones as Ivan, Jason Pennycooke as Preacher, Simon-Anthony Rhoden as Pedro, and Thomas Vernal as Hilton. The ensemble includes Chanice Alexander-Burnett (who also serves as cover for Elsa), Lori Barker (On Stage Swing), Ashh Blackwood, Aisha Davis (who also covers the role of Daisy), Kage Douglas (On Stage Swing), Robert Grose (covering the roles of Ray & José), Lauren Azania, Jack Matthew (covering the role of Pedro), Newtion Matthews (covering the roles of Preacher & Hilton), and Marcellus Whyte (covering the role of Ivan).

The creative team includes: Simon Kenny (Set Designer), Jessica Cabassa (Costume Designer), Ciarán Cunningham (Lighting Designer), Tony Gayle (Live Sound Designer), Nicola T. Chang (Sound Designer – Sound Effects & Soundscape), Shelley Maxwell (Choreographer & Intimacy Director), Gino Ricardo Green (Video Designer), Ashton Moore (Musical Director & Vocal Arrangements), Benjamin Kwasi Burrell (Orchestrator and Music Arrangements), Luke Bacchus (Assistant Musical Director & Keys 2), Heather Basten (Casting Director), Dominique Hamilton (WHAM Designer & Supervisor), Claire Llewellyn for RC Annie (Fight Director), Aundrea Fudge (Voice and Dialect Coach), Emily Aboud (Assistant Director), Claire Nicholas (Costume Supervisor), Andy Reader (Production Manager), Marie-Angelique St. Hill (Company Stage Manager), Emily Davis (Deputy Stage Manager), and Emily Mei-Ling Pearce and Dynzell Muguti (Assistant Stage Managers).

Based on the cult classic film that brought reggae to the world, The Harder They Come tells the story of Ivan, an aspiring singer who arrives in Kingston, Jamaica, determined to live out his dreams on his own terms and make it as a music superstar.

After cutting a record deal with a manipulative music mogul, Ivan learns that the game is rigged and becomes increasingly defiant. As his star rises, he finds himself topping the charts and the most-wanted list of criminals.

This unmissable show transports audiences to 1970s Jamaica and asks us the question: "What is the personal cost of fighting against systemic injustice?"

This staging of the seminal film features a sensational soundtrack with brand new songs plus many of Jimmy Cliff's hits including “You Can Get It If You Really Want” and "Many Rivers to Cross”.

Presented by Stratford East in association with Washington Square Films, Joshua Blum & Bruce Miller.