Storyhouse Launches Celebration Of International Young Talent

Storyhouse, the Chester-based theatre, cinema and library has launched a call out for performers aged 14-25 to be part of its online Young Takeover on Saturday 6 June.

Young musicians, poets, comedians, dancers, artists and actors from anywhere in the world are invited to apply to join the line-up for the day by submitting video clips, audio recordings or pictures.

The performances will be broadcast to an audience of 50,000 via Storyhouse's digital stages on YouTube, Facebook and Instagram, with a full line-up to be announced in mid-May. Anyone with access to those platforms will be able to tune in during the day.

The Young Takeover has previously taken place across the Storyhouse building, showcasing up-and-coming local performers. It is created and programmed by under 25s from Young Storyhouse, a programme which provides young people real-life industry experience in the arts and libraries, as well as supporting them in gaining new skills, building friendships and achieving qualifications.

Young Storyhouse's Phoebe Orsmond said: "The Young Takeover is something we are all extremely excited to work on and programme. It giving us a platform to unite people regardless of where they live or what their passion is!"

Artistic Director Alex Clifton: "We already knew that Young Storyhouse were a brilliantly clever and creative bunch, but their response to the current Covid-19 restrictions has been remarkable. We are thrilled that they have decided to take it online and use it as a positive opportunity to celebrate young creatives like themselves from across the world."



Alongside Young Takeover, Storyhouse continues to publish regular content to support its local community to connect, including Quarantine Karaoke, den-building workshops for families, dance classes and storytelling. Storyhouse has worked with many of the regular community groups who meet in the building to also move their activity online.





