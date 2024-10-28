Sting, Snow Patrol & Fatboy Slim to Headline Latitude Festival

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Latitude Festival returns to the stunning grounds of Henham Park, Suffolk, from July 24th to 27th, 2025. Now, the festival has annnounced its music headliners: joining Sting on the lineup are Snow Patrol and Fatboy Slim. This diverse roster promises a vibrant fusion of music and arts. Tickets go on sale at 10 am, Wednesday, October 30th, with more exciting announcements expected in November.

Festival-goers can look forward to a weekend of exploration and discovery, featuring a rich mix of top-tier artists across various genres. Gourmet food offerings, relaxing wellness treatments, family-friendly activities, and counter-cultural club nights will enhance the experience. Latitude's 2025 edition is shaping up to be an unforgettable celebration of creativity and culture.

Latitude Festival Director, Melvin Benn, commented: "Latitude 2025 is shaping up to be one of our most unforgettable editions yet. Bringing together iconic artists like Sting, Snow Patrol and Fatboy Slim guarantees a weekend of incredible music and unique performances. We've always aimed to deliver a festival experience that blends artistic exploration and cultural enrichment, and this year's lineup reflects that perfectly."

Snow Patrol, renowned for their emotive melodies and anthemic hits, will return to headline the Latitude Festival. Having played at the inaugural Latitude in 2006, they are set to close the 2025 edition with another unforgettable performance. The band last headlined in 2022, joined by Ed SHeeran for a memorable rendition of "Bad Habits" before wrapping up with their hit "Just Say Yes." Known for classics like "Chasing Cars," "Take Back the City," and "Crack the Shutters," their return is highly anticipated by fans. This appearance follows the success of their second UK No. 1 album, The Forest Is The Path, in 2023-18 years after their first chart-topper, Eyes Open. As they approach their 30th anniversary, the Northern Irish-Scottish band, led by Gary Lightbody, continues to captivate audiences and dominate the charts. Their 2025 headline set will be a fitting celebration of their enduring legacy.

Snow Patrol said, "We are delighted to play Latitude again! We've had so many amazing memories from playing there in the past. We performed at the very first one and we're excited to get back to Latitude again for the third time. See you all there!"

The legendary Fatboy Slim is set to return to Latitude, where he last thrilled a packed crowd on the Second Stage in 2017. He'll take the main stage to celebrate 30 years as a DJ this time. Known for timeless hits like "Praise You," "Right Here, Right Now," "Weapon of Choice," and "The Rockafeller Skank," Fatboy Slim has dominated the global dance music scene since his early '90s acid house breakthrough. A true big beat pioneer, Norman Cook's nearly three-decade career features electrifying performances at major festivals, including Glastonbury, Coachella, and the 2012 London Olympics Closing Ceremony. His live shows are renowned for their high energy, dynamic visuals, and impeccable curation. Fatboy Slim's innovative work has shaped a generation's sound, with his 1998 single "Praise You" marking his first UK solo No. 1 and winning three MTV Video Music Awards for its Spike Jonze-directed video. In 2022, Rolling Stone named "The Rockafeller Skank" among the "200 Greatest Dance Songs of All Time." With remastered classics from You've Come A Long Way, Baby and his boundary-pushing contributions to music, Fatboy Slim's legacy continues to captivate audiences.

Norman Cook said, "I'm honoured that Latitude has invited me back, this time to headline the main stage. It's a big tick on my bucket list. I can't wait to be at the helm of the collective euphoria the great people of Suffolk and I can create."

As previously announced, 17-time Grammy Award-winning artist Sting will headline the festival with his innovative STING 3.0 shows. Accompanied by virtuoso guitarist Dominic Miller and dynamic drummer Chris Maas (of Mumford & Sons fame), Sting will mesmerise audiences with electrifying hits from his extensive discography. Known for his groundbreaking work as a solo artist and frontman of The Police, Sting continues to push musical boundaries. His STING 3.0 shows offer a fresh dynamic, featuring beloved classics and new material. Following its successful launch at Radio 2 in the Park, the STING 3.0 Tour has received rave reviews from fans and critics alike.

Melvin Benn added, "We're thrilled to welcome Sting to Latitude 2025. His unparalleled artistry and the new direction of the STING 3.0 shows align perfectly with Latitude's mission to deliver a rich cultural experience. Sting's ability to transcend musical genres makes him an exceptional addition to our lineup."

