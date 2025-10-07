Steven Spielberg's HOOK in Concert Will Premiere at London Eventim Apollo

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Hook, a beloved high-flying adventure from the magic of Steven Spielberg, will be celebrated in a special, world premiere concert performance at London's Eventim Apollo, ahead of its 35th anniversary next year.

Taking place for the first time ever – and just in time for the most magical time of year on 20th December 2025 - Hook in Concert will see the film's score, one of the most loved composed by the legendary John Williams, brought to life with a symphony orchestra performing live to picture on a big screen.

The Academy Award--nominated film from TriStar Pictures stars Robin Williams as a grown-up Peter Pan and Dustin Hoffman as the infamous Captain Hook. Joining the fun is Julia Roberts as Tinkerbell, Bob Hoskins as the pirate Smee, and Maggie Smith as Granny Wendy Darling, who must convince the middle-aged lawyer, Peter Banning (Williams), that he was once the legendary Peter Pan. And so the adventure begins anew, with Peter off to Neverland to save his two children from Captain Hook. Along the way, he rediscovers the power of imagination, of friendship, and of magic.

John Williams provides a vibrant and emotional score that reflects the film's themes of childhood, imagination, and the power of believing. Featuring whimsical and melancholic melodies the score includes musical elements that evoke the wonder of Neverland and the eternal yet relatable conflict between childhood and adulthood.

Hook in Concert will see audiences completely transported back to childhood by the wondrous Neverland atmosphere that Spielberg and Williams create; perfect for families and adults alike!