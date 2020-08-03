Steve N Allen And Erich McElroy Are 'Comics Solving Problems' At The Online Free Fringe Fest

There are loads of problems in the world. The news is full of them. Our lives are full of them. Comedians Steve N Allen (The Mash Report) and Erich McElroy (GMB, Sky News, Newsnight) are here to help with Comics Solving Problems, the topical comedy show live from their spare rooms.

Broadcasting twice weekly on YouTube, and now part of The Online Free Fringe Fest on August 11, 13, 18, 25, 27, via www.freefestival.co.uk , the duo tackle the day's headlines and any problems that their live-streamed audience send their way. While they arguably haven't solved anyone's problems, and the world is probably in a worse state since they started (initially as 'Comics in Quarantine Solving Problems'), everyone's had a lot of laughs along the way.

"It's our version of a low budget, lockdown American late-night show," says Steve, "filmed on webcams from our spare rooms, and just after the watershed."

"For our last Edinburgh Fringe show we had a live audience present us with their moral problems," says Erich. "We didn't solve any, so when the world ended and we stopped gigging we took the same formula to the internet and now we aren't solving problems there."

Steve and Erich have brought their finely tuned comedic skills to the internet twice a week for over 30 episodes since 'Comics in Quarantine Solving Problems' landed on YouTube. With lockdown easing and Erich and Steve not (quite) so quarantined, the pair have rebranded the show as Comics Solving Problems in time for an equally rebranded Edinburgh Free Festival Fringe courtesy of The Online Free Fringe Fest www.freefestival.co.uk , with their normal Comics Solving Problems' main channel on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/ComicsSolvingProblems/?sub_confirmation=1

