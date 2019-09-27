Stacey Dooley Announces Uk 2020 Tour: Conversations With Stacey Dooley

Documentary filmmaker, author and TV presenter Stacey Dooley is to embark on a 10-date tour across the UK, with tickets on sale now available at www.faneproductions.com. Beginning on Monday 10th February 2020 at Glasgow's SEC Armadillo, and concluding at London's Barbican on Monday 24th February 2020, Conversations with Stacey Dooley will see Stacey share tales from her remarkable career so far, discuss the challenges of journalism in a polarised global political climate and a constantly shifting media landscape, and much more.

Twelve years into her career, Stacey Dooley has become a voice of her generation, firmly establishing herself as one of the BBC's most celebrated broadcasters through her hugely popular investigative documentary series, covering a diverse range of topics from across the world; from arms dealers in the USA to Nigeria's female suicide bombers, from Russia's war on women to paramilitary attacks in Northern Ireland.

Having left school at 15 and never studying journalism professionally, Stacey's career as a broadcaster and journalist began whilst working at Luton Airport, when she was chosen to travel to India to work as a contributor on BBC Three's Blood, Sweat and T-Shirts. She has since gone on to front a string of stand-alone series for the channel investigating stories around the world as well as in the UK. Last year her series Stacey Dooley: Face to Face with ISIS was nominated for two Grierson Awards. Her down-to-earth approach and ability to draw the truth out of people has engaged a new generation of young viewers.

Stacey is also the author of the bestselling book On the Front Line with the Women Who Fight Back in which she drew on her global encounters with incredible women in extraordinary and scarily ordinary circumstances, and in 2018 she was crowned Strictly Come Dancing champion. Stacey's six-part series Stacey Dooley Sleeps Over is currently broadcast on W, in this she aims to find out what life is like in modern Britain by spending 72 hours in the company of a wide range of extraordinary characters and families.

Join her for what promises to be a thought-provoking, inspiring and informative evening - this is a tour not to be missed.

Stacey Dooley said: "I am so excited to be back on tour and I am very much looking forward to seeing you all there."

Conversations with Stacey Dooley is brought to theatres by Fane, one of the UK's largest production companies creating bespoke live events for the biggest and most exciting talent spanning authors, actors, producers and podcasters, including John le Carré, Margaret Atwood, Sir Ranulph Fiennes, Joanna Lumley, Nigella Lawson, Dolly Alderton, Sir Michael Parkinson and Grayson Perry.

Tickets for Conversations with Stacey Dooley are on sale now, available at www.faneproductions.com





Related Articles Shows View More UK Regional Stories

More Hot Stories For You