St Helens Theatre Royal Successful in Covid-19 Recovery Grant Bid

The news was announced as part of the first round of the Culture Recovery Funds grants programme administered by Arts Council England.

St Helens Theatre Royal have been successful in their bid for funds from the Government's £1.57 billion Covid-19 Culture Recovery Fund.

The grant will support the venue over the coming months with the on-going challenges due to the Coronavirus pandemic - allowing the theatre to open for socially distanced performances, as well as improve facilities at the venue.

Theatre Manager Chantelle Nolan said: "We are absolutely delighted to be awarded funds as part of the Government's Cultural Recovery Fund. This will ensure we can continue to serve the local community and secure our future.

"These funds will be invaluable towards securing job retention, enable us to open social distanced performances, present our annual pantomime and make improvements at the venue and improve access facilities.

"We cannot wait to open our theatre doors again and look forward to welcoming audiences back where they can expect the same world-class entertainment that St Helens Theatre Royal is renowned for."

The theatre's annual festive Christmas Covid-secure pantomime production is on sale now - Regal Entertainments' enchanting tale of Beauty and the Beast will be entertaining audiences from Friday 11 December 2020 - Sunday 3 January 2021.

St Helens Theatre Royal will be fully adhering to social distancing measures and Government guidelines to ensure the safety of theatregoers, venue staff, cast and crew.

Covid-secure safety measures being implemented include reduced capacity auditorium, temperature checks, the wearing of face masks, deep cleaning, and pre-order drinks and confectionery.

For more information please visit www.sthelenstheatreroyal.com.

