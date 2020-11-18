Southwark Playhouse's THE LAST FIVE YEARS to Stream Thanksgiving Weekend

Broadway On Demand will present the first-ever streamed production of Jason Robert Brown's Drama Desk Award-winning musical, The Last Five Years, recorded live at the Southwark Playhouse, for five performances only this Thanksgiving weekend, Thursday, November 26 - Sunday, November 29 only on Broadway On Demand.

The Last Five Years is an emotionally powerful and intimate show about two New Yorkers who fall in and out of love over the course of five years. The musical's unconventional structure unfolds as Cathy tells her story in reverse, from the end of their turbulent relationship, whilst Jamie tells his story chronologically from the spark of their initial meeting. The two characters meet only once, at their wedding in the middle of the show. Now, this iconic musical returns in a bold new actor-musician production with the actors on stage at all times and playing the piano to add a new narrative dimension to the story, accompanied by a four-piece band. The cast features Molly Lynch (Cathy) and Oli Higginson (Jamie) with musicians Elaine Ambridge, Ryan Webber, and Andy Crick.

The creative team for this production includes director Jonathan O'Boyle, musical director George Dyer, choreographer Sam Spencer-Lane, set and costume designer Lee Newby, lighting designer Jamie Platt, sound designer Adam Fisher, casting director Jane Deitch, stage manager Lara Mattison, assistant stage manager Grace Currie, production manager Seb Cannings and is produced by Katy Lipson for Aria Entertainment in association with Edward Prophet and People Entertainment Group.

