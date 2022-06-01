Sonata Piano & Cabaret Lounge Announces First Acts To Perform

International and award-winning artists will perform alongside renowned and emerging local musicians at a new piano and cabaret bar, coming to Manchester this summer.

Sonata Piano & Cabaret Lounge has unveiled the first acts that will grace its stage, featuring a wealth of local, national and international talent in a highly eclectic programme.

Acclaimed West End star Alex Young, cabaret icon Paulus and distinguished jazz pianist and vocalist Jeremy Sassoon are among those leading the bill.

The line-up features outstanding local musicians including songstress The Chanteuse, soul singer and pianist Charlie Cooper and pop sensation Passmore, while husband and wife duo The Retrosettes will host a regular residency.

Olivier Award-winning composer Richard Thomas and comedian and singer Sooz Kempner will bring their original show 'Wrong Songs' to Sonata in July, while later in the year the venue will host 'Dido's Bar', a reimagining of Virgil's Aeneid - the epic story of migration and assimilation. The new work of immersive theatre and music is produced by Dash Arts, directed by Josephine Burton and written by Olivier-nominated Hattie Naylor, with original jazz and world music by Marouf Majidi.

International talent will include Berlin-based cabaret sensation Jack Woodhead (returning to his hometown of Manchester to perform at Sonata), American piano-vocalist Andrew J Boyer and Canadian soprano and comedian Delea Shand.

The venue will present featured shows including 'Voices & Lyrics', a celebration of lesser-known musical theatre, and 'Le Chat Noir', a classical cabaret evoking Piaf, Dietrich and Brel, with timeless songs by the likes of Weill, Schoenberg and Debussy. Budding singers can take to the stage at a regular open mic cabaret night, with accompaniment from a house pianist.

Sonata will also showcase some of Manchester's most exciting up and coming talent, including jazz fusion trio Outlier, singer-songwriters Adelaide Taylor and Daf Hughes, and BBC Introducing featured artist Rosita.

The New York-style piano bar is tucked away in a basement off St Ann's Alley in the King Street area of the city and features a bespoke sound system and stage complete with baby grand piano. The venue will host live music 7 nights a week, with full table service and an array of cocktails, cheese and charcuterie on offer.

Sonata will officially open in July, and the team hopes to preview the venue towards the end of June. The full programme and table reservations will be available soon at sonatamcr.com and you can follow @sonatamcr on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter for the latest on Sonata's opening.

Dale Bassett, founder of Sonata Piano & Cabaret Lounge, said:

"This incredibly varied programme is the perfect way to launch this unique new Manchester venue.

"I am thrilled and privileged to be able to host such a wonderful selection of acts. Whether you want to see some of the world's finest cabaret artists, the nation's best pianists or the city's most exciting new singer-songwriters, you will find it all at Sonata.

"I can't wait to welcome these fantastic performers to our stage - and guests through our doors to experience their talent!"