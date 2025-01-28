Soho Theatre Walthamstow Reveals Initial Programme

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



First programming has been announced for Soho Theatre Walthamstow, a major new 960-seat venue opening in May 2025 that will house the very best UK and international comedy, theatre, cabaret and panto, alongside a lively creative engagement programme.

Beautifully restored from the 1930s former Granada by Waltham Forest Council in partnership with Soho Theatre, the new venue includes a refurbished Grade II* listed auditorium, brand-new studio spaces, backstage facilities, four bars (Main Foyer, Ziggurat, Cross Hall and Circle), and a restaurant. Recreating the buzzing atmosphere of Soho Theatre Bar within a magnificent heritage surrounding, Soho Theatre will run the food and beverage offer in-house, featuring Neon, Soho Theatre's own lager with Adnams and East London Brewery brewed locally in the borough. A local theatre with a national profile, Soho Theatre Walthamstow will feature a world-class line-up for audiences from across London and beyond and will sit alongside Soho Theatre Dean Street as the iconic central London venue celebrates 25 years at the forefront of cutting-edge new theatre, comedy and cabaret.

​​The opening season at Soho Theatre Walthamstow boasts an impressive line-up of comedy and cabaret performances. Natalie Palamides returns to London with "WEER", and solo shows from Dara O’Briain, Sarah Keyworth, and local award-winning comedian Mark Watson are set to entertain. The venue will host the US alt-comedy superstar and Emmy-nominated comedian John Early, with Ahir Shah (who wrapped up his Soho Theatre India tour this last weekend), Suzi Ruffell, and Josie Long also stopping by on their respective tours. The new lineup show, "Neon Nights," will be a great night out featuring a stellar cast of performers, many who have been regulars to Soho Theatre Dean Street over the years, including Thanyia Moore, Sara Pascoe, Rosie Jones, Janine Harouni, Larry Dean, Catherine Bohart, Jin Hao Li, Olga Koch, Sindhu Vee, Tom Davis, Josh Pugh, and Phil Wang. International acts Rahul Dua, Dale Elliott, Biswa Kalyan Rath, and Jack Tucker will perform their largest UK shows to date.

Additionally, the theatre has commissioned Bryony Kimmings to present her first show in five years as "Bogwitch" opens this October, and renowned cabaret stars The Tiger Lillies will deliver a specially curated Soho-themed performance for one night only. The inaugural pantomime, "Aladdin & The Magic Lamp" written and directed by award-winning actor, director, and writer Susie McKenna, promises festive fun. Adding to the excitement, the season includes the live version of the critically acclaimed podcast "Brown Girls Do It Too," where Poppy and Rubina bring their candid discussions on British Asian women's experiences to the stage. Alt-comedy legends Tim Heidecker and Gregg Turkington will present "On Cinema Live," bringing the full-stage show of their popular web series and podcast to the UK for the first time. The season also features CHRISTEENE, in an all-new, powerfully imagined theatrical backed by band and dancers. Additionally, Jonny Woo’s Un-Royal Variety Performance will offer a subversive take on the traditional variety show, showcasing a diverse range of acts and talents. For further programme details see listings in Notes to Editors.

Locally, to celebrate the opening, Soho Theatre Walthamstow will offer 15,000 tickets for £15 across the first year of shows - up to May 2026 - to those who live, work or study in the borough as part of Soho Theatre’s partnership with Waltham Forest Council. Other areas of creative engagement will include heritage building tours and cross-borough events such as a two-day film festival celebrating Walthamstow’s contribution to the world of cinema from 1800 – the present day (28th June and 26th July) curated by The McGuffin Film Society which returns to its home venue after a 22-year absence (more events and details to be announced soon).

Aligning with Soho Theatre’s mission to create new work, nurture creative talent and engage diverse audiences, will be a line up of taster workshops, full-length Local Labs, In Conversation events, Write Night (playwrights drop-in sessions) and The Makers Lab (a programme for solo artists or small ensembles to devise innovative new work). Young people will be able to get involved through various schemes including the Primary Playwrights programme which supports young people (across five schools in the borough) to write their first play; the launch of Soho Theatre’s Panto Young Company, in partnership with Susie McKenna who will work with local performing arts schools; NT Connections which will give young people the chance to perform new work on stage by some of the UK’s most exciting writers and the continuation of Soho Theatre’s work with training programme Future Formed, with Waltham Forest Council, which supports access for young people into the cultural sector through training and paid placements in tech, producing and backstage.

Soho Theatre Walthamstow is a vibrant new theatre steeped in a rich history. A performance venue since 1897, in 1930 the site was redeveloped and opened with exteriors designed by Cecil Masey and extraordinary ornate interior decoration by Theodore Komisarjevsky, inspired by the Alhambra Palace in Granada, Spain. Majestic and awe-inspiring, the new Granada hosted comedy, panto, drag, music and film. From the mid-1950s artists including The Beatles, Buddy Holly, Roy Orbinson, Dusty Springfield, The Who, The Ronettes, Chuck Berry, Duke Ellington and the Rolling Stones performed there, and a pantomime was presented each Christmas. The last live performance took place in 1973 and the Granada became a cinema, changing owners until it became known as the EMD Cinema sadly closing its doors in 2003.

In 2003 the building was sold to the Universal Church of the Kingdom of God and for more than a decade it lay empty as they sought planning permission to turn it into a church whilst it fell into disrepair. Concerned about the loss of this much-loved cultural space, local grassroots groups including McGufﬁn Film Society and Save Walthamstow Cinema led a passionate campaign against losing its use as an entertainment venue and to preserve its heritage. In 2010 the Waltham Forest Cinema Trust joined the campaign, a newly established local group to bring a clear new vision for the venue’s viable future, working closely with Soho Theatre. Joining forces with Waltham Forest Council, they successfully demonstrated to a Public Inquiry that the venue could be reinvented as a new theatre for live performance, with a focus on comedy, panto and theatre. This led to the church’s planning application being decisively rejected for the final time.

UCKG sold the building on to pub chain Antic in 2014, who briefly ran the bar Mirth, Marvel and Maud, opening up the magnificent historic foyer to the public for the first time in over 10 years. Having continued to develop the vision and detailed plans, Soho Theatre reached an agreement with Waltham Forest Council to operate the venue, and in 2019 Waltham Forest Council, in partnership with Soho Theatre purchased, and invested into the restoration of the former Granada Grade II* listed building as part of the council’s London Borough of Culture 2019 legacy commitment. They have worked with developers Willmott Dixon Interiors, Bond Bryan Architects Ltd to renovate, refurbish and breathe new life into the historic building, alongside Soho Theatre. The Soho Theatre team inputted into operation, architecture (with support from Matthew Baker, MAD-Design Ltd), design (with support from Jane Wheeler, JaneJaney Design) and how to make the venture successful. Together creating a major new cultural hub for London at the heart of the local community of Waltham Forest.

Chair of Soho Theatre, Dame Heather Rabbatts DBE said: “It’s been an incredible journey for Soho Theatre. We’re a small theatre, always managing to creatively punch above our weight and with an impact that has been felt in TV, film and commercial theatre. The fantastic array of artists that we’ve worked with, together with our presence at Edinburgh Fringe, in India and elsewhere is testament to that. But we’re no longer a small theatre. Alongside the creative powerhouse that is our Dean Street home, we’ll be presenting world class artists to even larger audiences in our new and gloriously refurbished venue in Walthamstow, East London.”

Co-Executive Directors of Soho Theatre Walthamstow Mark Godfrey and Sam Hansford said: “We’re thrilled to be announcing Soho Theatre Walthamstow’s opening and first shows. Decades in the making, this iconic building with a remarkable history is reinvented as a fantastic new venue for the future, supporting culture-led growth and regeneration. None of this would be possible without the passionate grassroots campaign to save it, and the commitment of Waltham Forest Council to invest in it. We thank the very many people who have contributed to it and can’t wait to announce more and to welcome you in from May. ”

Co-Chair of Soho Theatre Walthamstow Alessandro Babalola said: “As someone who was born and raised in this borough, who loves this place, it is an astounding feeling to be a part of bringing a theatre here. Soho Theatre Walthamstow is going to be sensational: a world-class venue rooted in its community, giving local people the chance to access live performance. It’s something I’ve wanted since I was a kid when having to travel to surrounding boroughs. That 13 year-old me would now have that opportunity with the best theatre right on my doorstep? You can imagine how happy I feel.”

Bill Hodgson, founder of the McGuffin Film Society which led the decade-long community campaign to save the venue for entertainment, said: “The restoration of this beautiful building has exceeded all our expectations and richly rewards everyone who campaigned for so long to secure its future. The new Soho Theatre Walthamstow builds on the great live entertainment and cine-variety traditions of this place while giving them a thoroughly modern twist. I’m sure the new venue will quickly become as treasured by local people as the original was.”

Author Liz Hyder, recent winner of the Nero Book Award for Children’s Fiction, and one of the many campaigners from over the years said: “It really is a dream come true to see how the incredible restoration work has breathed new life into this unique building, transforming it into a welcoming venue for all the community. I can’t wait for its doors to be flung wide open for everyone to enjoy! So many people played a role over many years in helping to save the building and what better reward than for this jewel in Walthamstow’s crown to be shining bright once again? Wonderful!”



Cllr Grace Williams, Leader of Waltham Forest Council said: ‘’We are thrilled, that after years of dedicated restoration, the former Granada Cinema building will soon reopen its doors as Soho Theatre Walthamstow this May! This exciting development promises to enrich our community with a diverse array of performances throughout the year. Beyond the stage, the team will continue to foster strong connections through community outreach, offering local job opportunities, dedicated spaces and special benefits for our residents and businesses. Together we look forward to creating a thriving place for everyone!’’

Cllr Rosalind Doré, Cabinet member for Libraries, Culture and Sports and Leisure said: ‘’We are delighted to announce the revival of our iconic venue, which embodies our vision from Waltham Forest as a vibrant ‘cultural neighbourhood’. This investment not only enriches our community but also strengthens our commitment to creating an economy that benefits everyone. As part of the London Borough of Culture 2019 legacy, we are dedicated to placing culture at the heart of our borough, enhancing the local evening and night-time economy while supporting our businesses and residents.’’

Comments