THE SECRET LIVES OF BABA SEGI’S WIVES Returns To Arcola Theatre

After its hit 2018 UK premiere, the adaptation of the bestselling novel by Lola Shoneyin, a tale of marital power dynamics and sexual politics, will return to Arcola Theatre. Set in modern-day Nigeria, where the conflict of tradition and contemporary values sparks complicated gender dynamics, The Secret Lives of Baba Segi's Wives is a scandalous saga of sexual politics and family strife. Baba Segi has three wives, seven children, and a mansion filled with riches. When his eyes on Bolanle, a young university graduate wise to life's misfortunes, murderous schemes are plotted against her. But the fabric of the family begins to unravel when Bolanle unwittingly uncovers a secret which threatens to rock his patriarchal household to the core. Returning to the Arcola Theare, Femi Elufowoju jr once again directs a multi-talented African ensemble in Caine Award-winning playwright Rotimi Babatunde's adaptation featuring live Yoruba music, songs and dance.

Director Femi Elufowoju jr said, “In 2018, the Arcola opened its doors to our ensemble and this poignant universal tale. Seven years on, it is an honour to be invited back to share it once again with an all inclusive British audience.”

Femi Elufowoju jr is the founding artistic director of tiata fahodzi, the UK's leading British African heritage contemporary theatre company, and the Elufowoju jr Ensemble. In 2013, the Elufowoju jr Ensemble's stage adaptation of Lola Shoneyin's The Secret Lives of Baba Segi's Wives received its world premiere at the Ake Festival in Abeokuta, Nigeria. For Arcola Theatre, Elufowoju jr has directed Hoard by Bim Adewunmi (2019), The Glass Menagerie by Tennessee Williams, a co-production with Watford Palace Theatre (2019) and Suzan-Lori Parks' The Book of Grace (2024). Elufowoju jr directed Verdi's Rigoletto for Opera North (2022) and in the same year directed and wrote a new libretto Der anonyme Liebhaber (based on the life of Joseph Bologne, Chevalier de Saint-Georges) for Konzert und Theater St Gallen.

Arcola Theatre produces daring, high-quality theatre in the heart of East London. Arcola commission and premiere exciting, original works alongside rare gems of world drama and bold new productions of classics. They work with creatives from across the globe, acting as a platform for emerging and established artists, providing them space to grow, explore and refine their craft. Their socially engaged, international programme champions diversity, challenges the status quo, and stages trailblazing productions for everyone. Ticket prices are some of the most affordable in London, with a long running pay what you can scheme every Tuesday. They produce the yearly Grimeborn Opera Festival, hosting dozens of new and classical works from across the globe. Their pioneering environmental initiatives are award-winning and aim to make Arcola the world's first carbon-neutral theatre.

Arcola has won awards including the UK Theatre Award for Promotion of Diversity, The Stage Award for Sustainability and the Peter Brook Empty Space Award.

