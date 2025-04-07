The Royal Opera's Jette Parker Artists Programme Reveals New Company For 2025-26 Season

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Royal Opera has announced the new cohort of Jette Parker Artists (JPA) for the 2025/26 Season and 2026/27 season. The two-year JPA programme is committed to nurturing the next generation of conductors, directors, répétiteurs and singers by offering career-changing opportunities across the RBO stages. Graduates of the JPA programme starring in roles across the current Season have included Jennifer Davis (Fidelio), Aigul Akhmetshina (Carmen), and Hongni Wu (Faust).

Soprano Hannah Edmunds, Tenors Emmanuel Fonoti-Fuimaono, Giorgi Guliashvili and Emyr Lloyd Jones, baritone Sam Hird, and mezzo-soprano Ellen Pearson will join the JPA community in summer 2025. They will be joined by director Talia Stern, and ballet conductor Giovanni Fanizza.

Oliver Mears, Director of The Royal Opera, said: ‘‘We're delighted to have a Jette Parker Artists cohort for the 25/26 programme that not only champions international talent, but features exceptional UK artists too. Our long history of developing artists continues with the 25/26 cohort - our alumni go on to enjoy flourishing international careers, even returning to lead productions on our Main Stage – and it's exciting to see them grow over the two years."

Head of Jette Parker Artists Programme Elaine Kidd said: “We're thrilled to welcome a glorious mixture of nationalities to the Programme once again including our first singer from Georgia, and a graduate of the first-ever cohort of New Zealand's new national opera studio, established by JPA alumna Madeleine Pierard. The UK is well represented with three home-grown singers, trained in UK conservatoires. They will make their mainstage debuts in the autumn alongside returning Artists from China, South Africa, Armenia and England.”

Now in its 23rd year, the Programme provides a bridge to a career with the world's leading opera companies and gives the artists first-hand experience of a major international producing house. Over the last two decades, the Programme has trained and supported over 149 young singers, directors, conductors and pianists from across the globe, providing access to all areas of opera, music and theatre production. As well as performing repertory roles, singers may also cover roles for guest principals, stepping into another artist's shoes at short notice. All artists receive coaching and mentoring to further their technical abilities and help evolve their artistic identity.

Applications for the 2026/27 intake of singers will open in early July, with opera conductor auditions following in late 2026.

