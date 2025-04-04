Caitlin Cook Will Bring THE WRITING ON THE STALL to Brighton and London

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



US comedian Caitlin Cook is bringing her musical comedy show 'The Writing On The Stall' to the UK with performances in Brighton and London. The show will play at Brighton's Komedia on 31st May and 1st June at 2:30pm before moving to London's Soho Theatre for a run from 4th-7th June at 7:15pm.

'The Writing On The Stall' transforms bathroom graffiti into original songs, with Cook creating music from messages found in public toilets. The show has received praise from established comedians, with David Cross calling it "inventive and hilarious" and Cat Cohen describing it as "funny and fabulous."

Set in a public bathroom, the performance includes various theatrical elements that Cook has developed over years of performing at festivals and venues across the UK. Audiences should note that the show may feature unusual props including "slingshotted underwear, milk pistols, and a cowboy dick (complete with spurs!)".

Cook, who is LA-born, NYC-based and Oxford-educated, has previously sold out Off-Broadway runs, national tours, and shows at last year's Edinburgh Fringe. The album accompanying 'The Writing on the Stall' has accumulated over 50 million streams across platforms.

Tickets for both the Brighton and London performances are now available.

Comments