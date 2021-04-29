Small Things Theatre Announce New Dates For World Premiere of ANYTHING IS POSSIBLE IF YOU THINK ABOUT IT HARD ENOUGH

Small Things Theatre today announce new dates for the world première of Anything Is Possible If You Think About It Hard Enough written by Cordelia O'Neill and directed by Kate Budgen, now opening at Southwark Playhouse on 24 September, with previews from 22 September, and running until 9 October.

Alex and Rupert aren't a conventional match but a caffeinated meeting on the underground ignites a spark. Skip forward to them fighting over baby names, nursery colours and ways to save money. All the signs of a normal family in waiting.

Then Alex goes into labour, their baby is born still and their world implodes.

What follows is a window into how a couple find the strength to move forward, the will to stay together, and the determination to keep the memory of their child alive.

A play that takes us to the depth of grief to find hope, to the edge of insanity to find reason and finds humour in the most unexpected places.

Cordelia O'Neill, today said, "We feel incredibly lucky to be able to bring Anything Is Possible If You Think About It Hard Enough, back to life. We have missed the theatre and all the magic it brings. Thank you to Southwark for their continuous support and providing a platform for this vital story. We so look forward to September. Get us in that rehearsal room!"

Cordelia O'Neill is a writer, actress and co-founder of Small Things Theatre. She trained at Oxford School of Drama. Her plays include the sell-out show The Stolen Inches (Edinburgh Festival Fringe, 2015), No Place For A Woman (Theatre503, 2018 - the play has been optioned by Cannibal Films and she is currently writing the screenplay), and The Vote about women's suffrage with E17 Puppet Theatre Company (tour in Summer 2018 concluding at HighTide's Walthamstow Festival). She also co-authored The Apologists at The Vaults 2019, which will be returning to Omnibus Theatre in 2020.

Kate Budgen directs. Kate trained at Birkbeck College and on the NT Studio Directors course. She has worked as Assistant and Associate Director for the Gate Theatre, Almeida Theatre, The Opera Group, Pentabus Theatre, the Bush Theatre, Opera North and for the Michael Grandage Company. She is regularly a Connections Director for the National Theatre Connections Festival and is co-artistic director of new writing company EQ Theatre. She was Associate Director on Girl From The North Country for Toronto and the West End in 2019. Directing credits include GUT (Guildhall School of Music and Drama), The Importance of Being Earnest (Watermill Theatre), No Place for a Woman (Theatre 503), Strong Arm (Underbelly/Old Vic New Voices), The Hairy Ape (Southwark Playhouse), Rigor Mortis (Papatango Theatre Company/Finborough Theatre), Crossed Keys (Eastern Angles), Bedbound (Lion and Unicorn), Stoopud Fucken Animals (Traverse Theatre), There is a War (Arts Ed), Punk Rock (Guildford School of Acting), and Anne Boleyn (RWCMD).

SMALL THINGS THEATRE brings detailed, entertaining and socially thought-provoking work to the stage. They produce new plays, provide a platform for new artists in theatre, music, comedy and poetry, and have curated work to raise money for Grenfell survivors and the UN Women's gender equality campaign.

They have collaborated with the Pleasance, Theatre503, The Vaults and now Southwark Playhouse to produce new work from Cordelia O'Neill, Tom Vallen and Jess Butcher. They were also commissioned by UN Women and Vaults to curate a special performance of new work supporting HeForShe arts week, with a worldwide call out for short plays to accompany new work from writers Simon Stephens and Tamsin Oglesby on theme of gender equality. Alongside, they hosted a discussion with Robert Webb, leading politicians and charities about what actually helps redress the balance between genders.

Past productions include No Place For A Woman (Theatre503), A Gym Thing (Pleasance Theatre, Edinburgh and London), Leaves (Caravanserail Bookshop), and The Stolen Inches (Edinburgh Festival Fringe).