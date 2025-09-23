Sh!t Theatre's EVITA TOO A Musical About Isabel Perón Will Run at the Southbank Centre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The face-painted duo and Fringe favourites behind some of the UK's most chaotic theatre are back with their trademark blend of research trips, political engagement, humour and comedy. Rebecca Biscuit and Louise Mothersole have transformed their fact-finding mission to Argentina into a barmy celebration of history's most forgotten female leader.

Following a first season in 2022, Judith Dimant Productions, supported by the Southbank Centre, have announced a revised and expanded production of Sh!t Theatre’s EVITA TOO which will open at the Southbank Centre for a limited run.

EVITA TOO looks at forgotten female presidents, notably the first woman president in the world, populism, and legacy. With the pairs’ signature collage of DIY documentary and original songs, this Fringe First Award winner proves that Sh!t Theatre can turn the most obscure historical footnotes into theatre.

Directed by Ursula Martinez with original music by Sh!t Theatre, this is what happens when research procrastination becomes an art form and history's wrongs get righted through theatrical anarchy.

EVITA TOO opens at the Southbank Centre’s Purcell Room on 11 December, with previews from 9 December and runs until 31 December.