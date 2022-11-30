Sheffield Theatres Announces Casting For THE GOOD PERSON OF SZECHWAN

Sheffield Theatres has announced the full cast for their new production of The Good Person of Szechwan, marking the 80th anniversary of Bertolt Brecht's popular play. Commissioned by ETT and co-produced by Sheffield Theatres, ETT and Lyric Hammersmith Theatre, this new version by Nina Segal is directed by Sheffield Theatres' RTYDS Associate Artistic Director Anthony Lau (Anna Karenina).

Nick Blakeley will play the role of Third God, Melody Brown will play the roles of Mrs Mi Tzu/Old Woman, Aidan Cheng will play the role of Yang Sun, Jon Chew will play the roles of Lin To/Shu Fu, Callum Coates will play the role of First God, Togo Igawa will play the roles of Husband/Priest/Court Clerk, Suni La will play the role of Mrs Shin, Camille Mallet de Chauny will play the roles of Jobless Man/Policeman/Cousin, Louise Mai Newberry will play the roles of Mrs Yang/Wife, Tim Samuels will play the role of Second God, Ami Tredrea will play the role of Shen Te/Shui Ta and Leo Wan will play the role of Wang.

"What is the cost of being good?"

Three gods search for just one honest person on earth to justify humanity's existence. Finding Shen Te, penniless but principled, they reward her with a life-changing amount of cash. But starting her own business in a money-centred, unequal society, her fortune soon turns to frustration as the more kindness she shows, the more complicated life becomes.

Anthony Lau, Director of The Good Person of Szechwan said:

"80 years after The Good Person of Szechwan was first performed, I'm incredibly excited to be working with Nina and the rest of the company to reimagine this timely classic. Leaning into the world of arcades, karaoke and the Cantonese movies of my childhood, we are looking forward to investigating how these influences can collide with the stand alone universe that Brecht created. Brecht writes so well of universal truths that transcend time, and Nina has created a translation that is funny, wild and maybe a little too close to the bone."

Tickets for The Good Person of Szechwan are on sale now. Tickets can be booked through the Box Office in person, over the phone on 0114 249 6000 or at sheffieldtheatres.co.uk.