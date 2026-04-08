Shanay Holmes Will Perform Solo Concert at Cadogan Hall in July

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Award-winning performer Shanay Holmes will take centre stage for her first-ever solo concert in a special one-night-only performance at Cadogan Hall on Saturday 11th July 2026. Accompanied by the Royal Philharmonic Concert Orchestra and conducted by Chris Poon (Burlesque, Savoy Theatre & The Unlikely Pilgrimage of Harold Fry, Chichester Festival Theatre), Shanay will present an evening of orchestral reimaginings of musical theatre classics, alongside the songs that have shaped her journey to date.

Shanay has recently received widespread critical acclaim and won a Black British Theatre Award for Best Female Lead Actor in a Musical for her performance as Nancy in Oliver! She originated the role at Chichester Festival Theatre and went on to reprise it in the West End transfer to the Gielgud Theatre. Her performances consistently draw praise for their emotional depth, vocal power and commanding stage presence, with Virgin Radio's Chris Evans describing her performance of As Long As He Needs Me at the Royal Variety as “the best thing I have ever heard.”

Praised for her “blistering torque” (The Evening Standard), Shanay is “a remarkable singer” (The Guardian), always delivering “a powerhouse performance” (WhatsOnStage). With a celebrated 15-year career spanning the West End and major regional theatres, including credits such as Miss Saigon, Get Up, Stand Up!, The Bridges of Madison County, Rent and The Bodyguard, Shanay has established herself as a “dynamic creative force in British theatre” (Revamp Magazine).

Performer Shanay Holmes shares, “I pride myself on truly becoming the characters I play, but this concert is about being myself and stepping into who I am as an artist.”

This concert marks a new chapter in Shanay's artistic journey, celebrating all that has been and all that is yet to come.