Shakespeare's AS YOU LIKE IT Will Be Performed at Imaginarium Theatre

LCR Culture Awards People's Choice finalists Imaginarium Theatre are set to return to the parks, gardens and green spaces of the Liverpool City Region this summer with a joyful reprise of one of Shakespeare's best loved pastoral comedies - As You Like It. Imaginarium's 2016 tour was listed in the Liverpool Echo's 'must see' events of the summer and featured in Made Up Liverpool's 'Best of Liverpool Theatres 2016'. This new production forms part of their outdoor summer creative communities programme in partnership with the Shakespeare North Playhouse, supported by Arts Council England and Knowsley Council.

Imaginarium Artistic Director, Gaynor La Rocca said

"After a difficult year full of lockdowns and staying indoors, we are delighted to be welcoming people back to the Forest of Arden for this firm family favourite. As You Like It invites the audience to go on a journey of love, laughter and self-discovery, and its glorious pastoral setting is only made more stunning against the backdrop of some of the city regions most scenic parks and gardens. With a female Duke Senior and Melancholy Jaques we breathe new life into familiar characters and break away from traditional gender 'norms' to explore the influence of femininity in relationships, leadership and community."

The company is made up of 25+ community performers led by a team of creative professionals, including Royal Shakespeare Company Voice Director Michael Corbidge, and West End and Broadway Choreographer Beverley Norris-Edmonds. With an original score, stunning design (created by Designer Jane Allen and a dedicated team of community volunteer sewers and makers) and a talented local cast, this production promises an abundance of magic and fun for all the family.

As You Like It premieres at Imaginarium's home venue of Prescot Woodland Theatre on Saturday 3rd July, before hitting the road. They return briefly to Prescot on Saturday 17th July to perform at Prescot's first Outdoor Shakespeare Festival, before continuing on their tour of the region.

"We are so excited to bring this production to 5 out of the 6 boroughs that make up the Liverpool City Region - we'd love to come to Halton too, especially in their Borough of Culture year; if there are any venues with availability for a visiting company, please do get in touch!" - Kieran Hoare, Assistant Producer

Performances:

Prescot Woodland Theatre, Saturday 3rd July, 2pm & 7pm

Reynolds Park, Sunday 4th July, 2pm

Crosby Hall, Saturday 10th July, 6pm

Halewood Triangle Park, Sunday 11th July, 2pm

Calderstones Mansion House, Friday 16th July, 7pm

Prescot Woodland Theatre, Saturday 17th July, 7pm

Croxteth Hall Walled Garden, Saturday 24th July, 2pm

Taylor Park, St Helens, Sunday 25th July, 2pm

Royden Park, Saturday 7th August, 6pm

Court Hey Park, Sunday 8th August, 2pm

Sudley House, Saturday 14th August, 2pm

Tickets available from online at www.imaginariumtheatre.co.uk/boxoffice, or by calling the TicketQuarter hotline.