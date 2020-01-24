Secret Cinema Announces Further Tickets For Its Summer Production Of DIRTY DANCING

Secret Cinema has today announced that it will be adding an extra week of shows for its spectacular summer production of Dirty Dancing, the iconic film licensed from global content leader Lionsgate. Tickets will be available to purchase from 9am (GMT) on Friday 24th January due to popular demand.



Secret Cinema Presents Dirty Dancing will see the pioneers of immersive storytelling return to one of the most celebrated movies in film history.



This joyous experience will transform a sprawling outdoor London location into the iconic world of Kellerman's holiday resort. The audience will be transported back to the long hot summer of 1963, where love and friendship are the most important thing. Live music, dance classes and huge set pieces will thrill audiences.



Secret Cinema Presents Dirty Dancing is one of the must-see events of the summer, with thousands of people dancing under the stars for 15 euphoric nights.



Lucy Ridley, Creative Director of Secret Cinema Presents Dirty Dancing said: "Dirty Dancing is one of our audiences' favourite films and their appetite to experience our reimagined world of Kellerman's is insatiable. We're delighted that an even greater audience will be Cha Cha-ing with us this summer."



Tickets for the event are on sale from 9am (GMT) on Friday 24th January, with prices starting at £49 + booking fees. Tickets can be purchased at https://tickets.secretcinema.org/dirty-dancing/.



Secret Cinema Presents Dirty Dancing opens on Wednesday 22nd July and runs until Sunday 9th August 2020.



Secret Cinema specialises in creating ground-breaking immersive experiences based on films and TV productions that blur the lines between fiction and reality. This is the closest audience members get to living their favourite films or TV programmes alongside incredible sets, actors and rich storytelling.



For further information, please visit https://www.secretcinema.org.





