Second National Lockdown Spells Temporary Closure for Warrington's Cultural Venues

The national lockdown begins Thursday, November 5.

In light of the recent government announcement regarding a second national lockdown, Culture Warrington is having to temporarily close its venues once again.

From Thursday 5 November, Warrington Museum & Art Gallery and Culture Warrington's archives service will be closed until further notice.

Pyramid Arts Centre will be closed to the general public from today (Monday 2 November) and all classes will be cancelled from Thursday until further notice.

Parr Hall will also remain closed to the general public, having not been in operation since Sunday 15 March, due to the pandemic.

All further updates will be made via Culture Warrington's websites and social media channels.

To contact their box office, please email info@culturewarrington.org and they will do their very best to respond as soon as possible.

