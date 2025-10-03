Script Club Unveils New Dates And Writers For 2025-26 Season

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Outside Edge Theatre Company - the UK's leading charity dedicated to addiction recovery through theatre and drama - and Nick Hern Books (NHB) - the UK's leading theatre publisher - will present the return of Script Club, following a successful first season in 2024-2025. The project, which provides free access to playtexts and in-person Q&A sessions for writers from underrepresented backgrounds, will continue its mission with three new events featuring some of the UK's most celebrated playwrights.

Script Club will return to the Bush Theatre, London, next month with Steven Moffat, focusing on his hit West End play The Unfriend. In December 2025, Chris Bush will discuss her play Hungry, and in early 2026, Arinzé Kene will return to the Bush to talk about Misty, his play that debuted at the same venue before transferring to London's West End.

The ongoing partnership, which is open to participants from Cardboard Citizens, Clean Break, and Synergy Theatre Project as well as Outside Edge, reinforces a shared commitment to providing a safe and supportive community for writers affected by addiction, homelessness, and the criminal justice system.

The inaugural season saw sessions with acclaimed playwrights Winsome Pinnock, Conor McPherson, and Waleed Akhtar, which were attended by dozens of participants from across the four partner organisations. In this new season, participants will once again have the unique opportunity to explore acclaimed plays with their respective writers, gaining invaluable insights into the creative process.

Matt Steinberg, Artistic Director and CEO of Outside Edge Theatre Company, said: 'Following the success of the first season of Script Club, I'm delighted that Stephen, Chris, and Arinzé have generously agreed to join us for Season Two. These sessions are genuinely transformative for participants from Outside Edge and our partner organisations. By connecting writers from underrepresented backgrounds with playwrights from Nick Hern Books' outstanding list, this initiative demonstrates the vital importance of making high-quality creative opportunities with leading artists accessible to everyone.'

Matt Applewhite, Publisher and CEO of Nick Hern Books, said: 'Season One of Script Club proved the power of partnership and storytelling. With Outside Edge, Cardboard Citizens, Clean Break and Synergy, we're thrilled to launch Season Two: bringing underrepresented groups together to celebrate creativity, community and the transformative spirit of theatre.'

A longstanding participant from Outside Edge said: 'I'm delighted to learn of Script Club's return. I've struggled with substance use for decades, and having put that behind me by having something like this to move towards is the best decision of my life. I'm pleased to say that I recently wrote a short piece that will be published in an upcoming Nick Hern anthology, which is a direct result of my attending Script Club.'