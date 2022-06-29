Scottish Music Icon Lulu Will Share Her Life Story and Showbiz Career at Parr Hall in 2023

Award-winning singer and international icon Lulu is to share her behind-the-scenes stories of rising to the top of the music industry and working with some of the biggest names in pop.

Described as a 'once-in-a-lifetime insight' into the star's incredible life and experiences with the world's musical legends, 'Lulu - For The Record' will be coming to Parr Hall on Sunday, 28 May, 2023.

With chart success in every decade since the 1960s and number one hits on both sides of the Atlantic, Lulu has made music and memories with the greatest of all time.

Elton John wrote songs with her, David Bowie produced and recorded with her, Paul McCartney duetted with her and one of the Bee Gees married her.

But Lulu's list of achievements go well beyond that. She is widely known for her Eurovision Song Contest 1969 winning entry Boom Bang-a-Bang and sang the title track to the James Bond movie, The Man with the Golden Gun, starring Roger Moore.

Along the way she has also had Ivor Novello Awards, Grammy nominations and penned an international hit for Tina Turner.

Never one to rest on her laurels, Lulu also took on the stage and screen too - starring in TV, films and West End productions and even fronting her own Saturday night TV show for years.

Chris Persoglio, Venue and Events Manager at Parr Hall, said: "We can't wait to welcome Lulu to Warrington next year.

"She's not only a true music icon but a versatile performer who has reinvented herself numerous times and has been fearless in her pursuit of some biggest opportunities in show business.

"This is the first and probably the only time Lulu will be sharing her stories, memories and experiences with the greats - alongside some the music that has been her constant companion - so it's definitely one not to be missed."

Lulu - For The Record is at Parr Hall on Sunday, 28 May, 2023. Tickets go on sale on Friday at 10am. Visit parrhall.culturewarrington.org or call the Box Office on 01925 442345.