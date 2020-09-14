Scarborough's Stephen Joseph Theatre Presents Virtual Production of LOVE LETTERS STRAIGHT FROM YOUR HEART

Love Letters Straight From Your Heart can be joined via Zoom on Thursday 1 October at 2.30pm or 7.30pm.

Theatre company Uninvited Guests bring a completely digital, wholly personal and wonderfully live experience to audiences at Scarborough's Stephen Joseph Theatre this autumn.

In response to our desire for connection in an age of distance, Uninvited Guests and Fuel present Love Letters Straight From Your Heart, which can be viewed on Zoom at 2.30pm and 7.30pm on Thursday 1 October - and both shows will be very different.

Love Letters Straight From Your Heart invites the audience's words to the stage where they are given a new shape, look you straight in the eye, and offer to dance with everyone in the room. In their signature performance style, Uninvited Guests blur distinctions between theatre and social gatherings, creating a performance from the audience's song dedications and the stories attached to them.

Song dedications and stories are contributed by the audience in advance - details will be given at time of booking.

Every night is unique to its audience: their memories, their current and past loves or friendships, their emotions, laid bare for everyone to witness, acknowledge and support. Dedications are spoken, toasts are made, speeches are given, songs are sung and dances are danced on your behalf and with you.

An antidote to isolation, join Uninvited Guests online via Zoom as they raise their glasses to long-lost loves and current lovers, to mums and dads, and to absent friends.

Directed by Paul Clarke and performed by Jessica Hoffman and Richard Dufty, Love Letters Straight From Your Heart was originally a BAC Scratch and Arnolfini We Live Here commission, also commissioned by Leeds Met Studio Theatre. The digital performance has been co-commissioned by First Art.

Love Letters Straight From Your Heart can be joined via Zoom on Thursday 1 October at 2.30pm or 7.30pm. Only 45 tickets will be sold for each show in order to maintain the intimacy and warm atmosphere of the performance. However, there can be any number of audience members sitting at each screen to watch the show, which lasts from 60 to 75 minutes.

Tickets are priced from £10. To book, please visit the website: sjt.uk.com/whatson or call the Box Office on 01723 370541 (currently open Tuesdays to Saturdays, 11am to 4pm, for both phone calls and in-person bookings).

