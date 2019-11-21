Samantha Barks, Camilla Kerslake Among First Guest Stars Announced For The Barricade Boys Christmas Cabaret

It's (almost) the most wonderful time of the year! Back by public demand, The Barricade Boys today announce the first confirmed line-up of special guest stars who will be joining them during their Christmas residency from 10-28 December at The Other Palace in London's West End.

Samantha Barks will guest star on 17 December, Camilla Kerslake on 16 December, Alice Fearn on 23 December, Nadim Naaman on 27 December and Kieran Brown on 28 December matinee. More star names will be announced shortly.

Samantha Barks rose to fame after coming in third in the BBC series I'd Do Anything in 2008. In 2012, she starred alongside Jonathan Bailey in the Disney Channel series Groove High and made her film debut as Eponine in the film version of the musical Les Misérables, going on to win the Empire Award for Best Female Newcomer. She has since starred in the UK Tour of Oliver!, Josie Rourke's production of City of Angels and most recently made her Broadway debut originating the role of Vivian in the stage musical Pretty Woman which played for a year at the Nederlander Theatre.

Camilla Kerslake is a classical crossover soprano who has toured with Andrea Bocelli, Il Divo and Russell Watson. After becoming the first artist to sign to Gary Barlow's record label Future Records, she released her debut album Camilla Kerslake in 2009, and was subsequently nominated for a Classical Brit Award. She has played Cosette in Les Misérables, opposite Samantha Barks and Nick Jonas.

Alice Fearn started her career in the Woman In White before joining the cast of Les Misérables, both in the West End. Credits since include Princess Aurora in Awaking Beauty (Stephen Joseph Theatre, Scarborough written and directed by Alan Ayckbourn), Annie Get Your Gun (Young Vic), Rapunzel in Into The Woods (Regents Park Open Air Theatre), Renee in Dirty Rotten Scoundrels and Nancy in Oliver! at the Watermill Theatre, Newbury. Most recently, Alice starred as Elphaba in the West End production of Wicked.

Nadim Naaman's credits include Gibran in Broken Wings (Theatre Royal Haymarket), Raoul in The Phantom of the Opera (Her Majesty's Theatre); Charles Clarke in Titanic (Southwark Playhouse); Rolf in The Sound Of Music (London Palladium).

Kieran Brown has recently appeared in the 2019 Barricade Boys UK Tour. His West End theatre credits include The Phantom of the Opera (Her Majesty's Theatre), Wicked (Apollo Victoria Theatre) and Love Never Dies (Adelphi Theatre) and he appeared in The Les Misérables 25th Anniversary Concert at the O2 Arena.

Following a critically acclaimed season in 2017, The Barricade Boys, will return to London for three weeks only, from Tuesday 10 to Saturday 28 December, with a press night on Thursday 12 December at 20:00.

Join The Barricade Boys around the Christmas tree, escape the winter chill and enjoy the very best of festive cheer. Featuring fabulous harmonies, incredible vocals, dashing good looks and stacks of charm, The Barricade Boys, showcase the UK's finest male voices from the world's longest running musical - Les Misérables. After sell-out performances in London, a season on Broadway and a major 2019 UK Tour, The Barricade Boys have rightfully secured their place as the world's leading musical theatre super group.

This glittering Christmas Cabaret will be packed with a stocking full of family favourites, including classics from 'White Christmas' to 'Winter Wonderland', 'Let it Snow' and 'Santa Claus is Coming to Town'. And Christmas wouldn't be Christmas without The Barricade Boys' favourite crackers featuring songs from the musicals as well as some of the best pop, rock and swing numbers of all time.

The cast of the Christmas Cabaret are Simon Schofield (title role in Oliver! London Palladium, Joseph and The Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, The Sound of Music, Les Misérables), Dougie Carter (Les Misérables, Sunset Boulevard, La Cage aux Folles), Lee Honey Jones ((Les Misérables, The Book of Mormon, Mamma Mia!, Whistle Down The Wind) and George Tebbutt (Les Misérables, Chitty Chitty Bang Bang).

The Barricade Boys have played nearly every major role in musical theatre from The Phantom of The Opera, Wicked and Billy Elliot to Jersey Boys, The Sound Of Music and of course Les Misérables.

The Barricade Boys were devised and created in 2015 by Scott Garnham and Simon Schofield.

To Book Tickets: www.TheOtherPalace.co.uk/BarricadeBoys

Box Office: 0207 087 7900





Related Articles Shows View More UK Regional Stories

More Hot Stories For You