Sam Jewison Will Perform NIGHT AND DAY at Stephen Joseph Theatre

Sam Jewison will return to the Stephen Joseph Theatre with his sell-out solo EFG London Jazz Festival show celebrating a titan of Broadway and Hollywood's golden age: Cole Porter.

Appearing fresh from New York's Lincoln Center, the singer and pianist casts his acclaimed interpretation over evergreen songs that have come to define the Great American Songbook. I've Got You Under My Skin, Night and Day, I Concentrate on You and Just One of Those Things feature alongside other reimagined highlights from Porter's trailblazing musicals, including High Society, Anything Goes and Kiss Me, Kate.

Jewison's vocal prowess and pianistic virtuosity have seen him tour internationally. His kaleidoscopic interpretation of music that inspired such legendary artists as Frank Sinatra, Ella Fitzgerald and Oscar Peterson fuses elements of jazz improvisation and classical music with traditional popular song, resulting in a captivating display of artistry.

He headlined the 2020 ReGeneration Festival in Florence and 2021 BBC Radio 3 Christmas Special, playing the award-winning Nevill Holt Opera House in 2022 and the 2024 Rame Lahaj International Opera Festival in Pristina. Jewison has performed at iconic London venues including the West End's Crazy Coqs, Camden's famous Jazz Café, Westminster Abbey and the Royal Opera House. He made his ROH recital debut in 2022 with The Composer in Hollywood, returning in 2024 with The Composer on Broadway.

Night and Day: Sam Jewison sings Cole Porter can be seen at the SJT at 7.30pm on Saturday 7 March.